“I may have grown up in the Age of Aquarius, but I’m growing old in the Age of the Acronym.” — Roy Peter Clark
Wow, can I relate to this quote and astute observation.
Are we capable of living without acronyms?
Look around you and think of your workplace or business, and tell me you don’t use acronyms.
I mean, someone in the U.S. military or government in general is probably incapable of uttering a sentence without at least one acronym.
It just has become the way of our world — a world in which we really don’t have time to explain something — title something — without using an acronym, which is defined as a word or name formed from the initial letter of a longer name or phrase.
You know, like NATO, NASA, USMC, USA, UN, FAA, FBI, CIA and on and on.
We immediately recognize almost all of these acronyms without even thinking. They are immediately processed by our minds in our ever fast-paced world.
You have a television, don’t you? When was the last time you said the full word television and not TV?
I thought so.
Me either.
When I was growing up, I was born into the world of printing and publishing and journalism.
I learned a completely new lexicon of words foreign to most people outside that world, and I couldn’t really use those words and terms in my everyday life.
People would just say, “Huh ... what?”
And I’ve found that’s pretty much true of virtually every profession you can think of.
We all have our different terms, our acronyms, our phrases that we can converse and relate to with co-workers and they know what we’re talking about.
Then again, language and communications are constantly changing, adding words and phrases and descriptions, while at the same time retiring others.
I’m going to share some old-time and even now-time words from the world of printing and publishing and journalism that the vast majority of you probably don’t know or recognize — unless your an old-time printer like me.
Words like pica pole, galley proof, wing mailer, squirt, pig, slug, space band, quoin, chase, mat, hot and cold type, a flag, getting down, grabber head, killing out, dross, halftone, house style, standing ads, leading, widow, —30—, makeup, sheet fed and double-truck.
These are all printing terms that are rapidly going the way of the dodo bird — they simply, in a decade, will be gone forever except for a few holdouts in the history of printing who will still understand.
My favorite from my younger days is the pica pole.
Every letterpress, hot-type printer in 1960 had a pica pole — a steel ruler that had both picas and inches on it, and was indispensable for measuring width and depth of copy as it came out of an old-time Linotype machine.
Now, if you wanted to differentiate a novice from a real printer, the printer would say pica pole, the novice called it a line gauge.
Saying “line gauge” in front of a printer was like fingernails on a chalk board — you were going to get a response from the printer, and not a good one.
And God help you if you called it a ruler.
So, some of the preceding terms I used to use included:
• Squirt: a spray of molten-hot lead from a Linotype, which most-times burns the operator on an arm or leg. (From years of experience, yes, it hurts)
• Lead: an alloy of lead, antimony and tin used in hot-type printing.
• Pig: a heavy, lead bar that is made from molten lead poured into a mold and shaped so it can be fed into a Linotype’s lead-melting pot for use in making type slugs.
• Slug: a line of type produced by a Linotype from individual letter molds called mats.
• Getting down: when the last page of the paper is done for the day and headed to the pressroom.
• Grabber head: That’s a headline on a newspaper story that’s usually just a few words, and which grabs the attention of the reader.
• Killing out: That was my least-favorite thing to do while growing up and learning the printing trade. In the old hot-type days (before computers and paste-up) already used headline type and spacers called em and en space leading for creating space and white space in copy and in advertising, was reused and had to be put back into place. Headline type was placed into a California job case with space for each individual letter, number and punctuation. It was tedious yet essential for a print shop to operate on a daily basis.
To steal a line from the “Untouchables” and my favorite actor, the late Sean Connery, and his Irish policeman Jim Malone — “here endeth the lesson.”
