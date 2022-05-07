“The world is so unpredictable. Things happen suddenly, unexpectedly. We want to feel we are in control of our own existence. In some ways we are, in some ways we’re not. We are ruled by the forces of chance and coincidence.” ~ Paul Auster
We — and when I say the word “we,” I mean Americans in particular — think we are in control.
I’m sure the feeling that comes over us at various times comes from our relatively distant past, when our forebears came to this continent because they didn’t have control of even the smallest of things in their lives.
All you have to do is look back to whatever country or land your now long-dead relatives came from, they were being oppressed by someone with more money, more land, more power than they did.
And those in power told people what to do. And, to some extent, they still do here in America.
Whatever you call them, whether it be kings or queens, despots or rulers or just the guys in charge, we have this deep inner thing that wants to say, “nope, I’m in charge of me.”
Unfortunately, even for those in charge — politicians and governors and presidents and whatever governmental body we elect here in America — they really aren’t in charge.
All you have to do is look around the world as of May 7, 2022.
Here in the Great Plains, we aren’t in charge during springtime — nature is.
It’s always been that way and always will.
The Earth, our changing climate, our weather patterns, the universe in general are completely and totally in charge.
And we don’t like it.
When nature and climate and weather all come together, they produce killing things like tornadoes and hurricanes, floods and earthquakes, and even asteroid strikes to tell us when we forget — they are in charge.
We’ve seen destructive tornadoes this year, just to our north in Andover, Kan., and to our south, when Seminole and Maud were visited by those violent spring winds.
Of course, we’ve always had them and always will.
We live in tornado alley, as it once was coined, because we — our relatives — chose to live in the lee of the Rocky Mountains, and nature sends us these terrible winds to remind us who really is in charge.
All we can do is react to what nature sends us.
To this day, I remember as a youngster growing up in the 1950s, and terrible storms and tornadoes during Oklahoma’s spring.
I guarantee the 1950s was a memorable time for storms here in Oklahoma.
I vividly remember the Great Plains tornado outbreak on May 25-26, 1955.
I was 5 1/2 years old and that spring is just about the only memory I have before I started in first grade.
Those two days changed my outlook, my perspective on just about everything — and all of it transpired without anyone, including me, having any control over life.
That storm system produced 46 tornadoes over seven states, including two F-5 tornadoes that ravaged the towns of Blackwell, and Udall, Kan.
When all was said and done, 102 people died and many hundreds were injured.
From that time on my parents always referred to May 25, 1955, as the day Blackwell blew away.
Some 200 were injured and 20 killed with a large portion of the town reduced to kindling.
It changed my life because it was in my growing-up days when we didn’t have a storm shelter.
I remember my dad driving us that evening in our old 1954 Chevy to an elderly friends’s house that had a large storm shelter in her basement, and who lived just half a block from our North Main print shop in Waukomis.
I’ll never forget that site because the wind was swirling and howling so bad as that massive thunderstorm blew dust so thick my dad ran off the road on West King Street where we lived, and we ended up almost crashing into a massive tree on the side of the road.
We made it to the storm shelter, and the next morning that storm that had passed over us had devastated Blackwell.
After that, my mom — who was deathly afraid of storms — talked my dad into building a storm shelter of our own.
And, I remember after it was built, one entire week we spent every night in it as terrible, tornado-spawning storms swept Garfield County.
That time in my life still reminds me — vividly — we are not, nor ever will be, in control.
Us, in control? Shoot no, we are only on the very ragged edge of control.
I just want to be able to find my darned cursor when I start up my laptop. That will be control enough for me.
