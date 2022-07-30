“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.” — Mark Twain
In life, sometimes greatness can come out when we least expect it — it catches us by surprise because we didn’t see it coming.
And, it doesn’t even have to be greatness in the sense of the word. Something can be great, something done by another that becomes a cherished memory, and to us it’s great.
I was reminded this past week of someone — a fellow Oklahoman — who had been tagged as the greatest athlete of all time here in America.
Jacobus Franciscus Thorpe was the name on his Catholic Church baptismal certificate. Jim was born in 1887 near Prague, Indian Territory, in what now is Oklahoma, and raised in the Sac and Fox Nation.
Every photo I remember of Thorpe always seemed to display his powerful jaw and determined, exceedingly resolute eyes
I seriously doubt anyone at the time knew much of him when he was born other than his parents and his tribe, but that’s OK.
Greatness obviously followed him throughout much of life, as the first Native American athlete to ever win a gold medal in the Olympics.
He was a great football player, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 1963, and played baseball as well.
Great athletic ability was in the man, and he persevered through times in America when being Native American, Black, Asian or anything but Caucasian was not at all easy.
Through all his life’s many documented travails, he comes out today as truly one of the greatest athletes the world had ever seen.
Greatness … what is it?
We’ve had several presidents of the United States come from ordinary means and achieve greatness.
Two come to mind readily for me, when you scour that short list: Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson.
Now, of course, both had their detractors at the time, and still do to some extent.
No president was more reviled in his day than Lincoln, and Jackson had — and still has — stains on his presidency.
But, by any standard, both are noted in history for overcoming great odds to get to the highest office in this land.
Born into poverty in a Kentucky log cabin, Lincoln was raised on the American frontier, primarily in Indiana, was self-educated and became a lawyer.
Now, I don’t know about you, but anyone who can self-educate and become president of the United States truly should be called great.
That Lincoln led this nation through the American Civil War, preserved the Union, helped in the abolishment of slavery, bolstered the federal government and helped to modernize the economy has my vote for “greatness.”
Andrew Jackson, our seventh president, gained fame as a general in the Army, served in both houses of Congress, was an expansionist president who helped in moving the nation westward and sought to advance the rights of the common man, as he saw it.
At the tender age of 14, Jackson and his brother served during the American Revolutionary War against Great Britain.
After being captured by the British, young Andrew refused to clean the boots of a British officer — Jackson was Scots-Irish after all. The officer slashed at the young Jackson with his sword, leaving him with scars on his left hand and head.
His brother also was struck with the officer’s sword, and the two were held as prisoners, both contracted deadly smallpox and were nearly starved to death in British captivity.
Now, that inauspicious and humble beginning and life-changing event in Jackson’s life must have stirred something quite powerful.
His extreme hatred of the British eventually led him as an American general to lead a rag-tag army to a resounding victory over a veteran British Army in the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812 — and the presidency in 1829.
Greatness? Yes, it seemed to come from nowhere.
And the word greatness to me is almost a word that can mean many things at the same time.
People who do great works can be called great. People who do small works and come from humble beginnings also can be called great.
Each of us has our own definition of greatness, and that’s OK.
The idea that something or someone can be called great is many times subjective.
I think someone who has the deck stacked against them from birth and achieves things certainly can be called great.
In an astute analogy, former football coach Barry Switzer once said some people are born on third base and go through life thinking they hit a triple.
Those people are not my idea of greatness — and it is one of the most accurate statements I’ve ever heard.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
