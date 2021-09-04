”When you are unselfish, you are the maker of civilization; when selfish, you are the breaker.” ~ Abhijit Naskar
Most all of us have at least a passing knowledge of Europe’s religion-influenced 100 Years War and 30 Years War, along with the 12-year Napoleonic Wars. If you don’t you get an “F” in history.
Since America was founded by Europeans, for us, those wars got in all our high school history books.
We just ended this nation’s longest war — 20 years — and that war and the three previous sound like they dragged on forever.
Yet, they pale in comparison to other wars around the world over history.
It seems humans enjoy killing each other and taking the land and the resources of the vanquished.
We can deny it, but the records and the facts just don’t lie.
Ever hear of the Reconquista?
Me either.
Yet, it was a war that lasted 781 years, from 711 A.D. to 1492.
You might recognize that end date as the year Columbus sailed the ocean blue to find a route to India, China, Japan and the Spice Islands … and bumped into the Americas and the so-called New World.
Shoot, it wasn’t new to the native peoples that lived over here, it’s just that greedy European monarchies and governments hadn’t yet discovered all its natural resources that they could plunder and claim.
That changed starting in 1492.
Yep, that’s pretty much the story of wars over world history and even to some extent American history.
The Reconquista, which in Spanish, Galician and Portuguese means “reconquest,” was a period in history of 781 years of war on the Iberian Peninsula between the Umayyad conquest of Hispania in the year 711, the expansion of the Christian kingdoms throughout Hispania and the fall of the Nasrid kingdom of Granada in 1492.
Now you talk about an involved explanation of a long, long war, this one has it.
Boiled down to a sentence, it was a religious war between Christians and Muslims.
Sound familiar? Remember the Crusades? They were a series of nine different religious wars carried out by Christian crusaders from Europe during 307 years of the Middle Ages.
Anyway, human beings have been fighting forever for land, riches, religion, the color of peoples skin and ethnic differences — and probably the different manner in which they brushed their teeth.
People have been finding excuses to fight wars since people in the next town had something the people in another town wanted — and didn’t have.
The Reconquista was followed in duration by the Anglo-French Wars (748 years), the Byzantine-Bulgarian Wars (715 years) and the Roman-Persian Wars (681years).
In fact, the top 10 wars in duration all involved European nations.
I guess it’s in their blood — and somewhat by genetics in our blood as well.
If you’ll think back to your high school history classes, a number of immigrants that fled wars over the centuries came to these shores.
Conflicts breed refugees and death and disease and just about every other bad thing you can think of.
Wars, just like everything else in life, have consequences — even for the winning side.
I’m going to hammer this one into the ground, but it just keeps coming up in my columns in regard to our ongoing COVID pandemic.
As World War I was coming into its final year of 1918, the deadly so-called Spanish Flu gripped the world and the United States, and it was spread readily throughout the globe because of soldiers fighting and in close proximity in the trenches of Europe.
It was even worse for soldiers crammed together in training camps.
Disease always follows war and always will.
You see, disease doesn’t care about politics, whose side your on, if you are rich or poor, a high-ranking politician or a digger of ditches.
It’s just always waiting out there to pounce.
And wars and other conflicts are unwitting catalysts.
Of the top 50 wars of all time, World Wars I, II and the American Civil War were over in a mere heartbeat.
Number 50 on the list of longest wars — the Anglo-Dutch Wars — lasted 158 years.
Quod erat demonstrandum.
Sorry, unless you were a Latin major in college, you’ll have to Google the meaning. It will do you good.
Sadly, as of today — and the day is still young — there are about 40 wars or conflicts going on around the globe.
We consider ourselves one of the most civilized of nations. We like to pat ourselves on the back and say “good job.”
Maybe, but that’s for history to decide, not us or any living person in this nation or the world.
We will be judged by what we do right now and what we did in our past.
Is the human race as a species civilized?
Looking back on the history of mankind and wars, it certainly doesn’t seem so.
