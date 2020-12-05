By David Christy
“Life’s like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending.” ~ Jim Henson
We used to find those quotes in books, but books are almost a dinosaur in today’s digital age.
Now, it occurred to me this past week, that kids today don’t have the advantages — or disadvantages — that I had when I was a kid.
I don’t know how it was for you, I guess it depends on your age and the year you were born, but the world of let’s pretend was extraordinarily strong in me.
I’ve missed that portion of my years on this earth. Pretend graduated from my life in my grade school years, probably about the time I reached the seventh grade.
I can’t quite put my finger on it, it’s just been too many years, but I certainly remember going outside, first thing in the morning, whether it was 100° or minus 10° — and there I awaited pretend to take over my life.
I hate the phrase “in my day” because it sounds too much like a lecture about how it was when I was a kid, when I walked to school every day — up hill, both ways.
It’s a clever cliche. In fact, I did walk to school uphill — both ways.
In Waukomis, on the west end of King Street, where I grew up, you walk down towards a natural low area that used to be a massive buffalo wallow in the eons before people settled in this part of Indian Territory. Then, you walked back up hill toward Main Street and to the old grade school and high school.
Uphill — both ways!
What I’m talking about is how, in my day, my mom wouldn’t see me after I left the house in the morning, until I came home as it was getting dark.
I’m sure I came home to eat lunch, but then again, maybe I didn’t, because I was awful skinny, but in between, I lived in a world of make believe — of let’s pretend.
We had a black-and-white TV and four channels — 4,5, 9 and 13. Only my dad watched Channel 13.
We had to fill in this blank space of our young lives with something, and that was by using our minds to conjure up something we were interested in doing, and having fun doing it.
For me, in 1950s Waukomis, I almost always pretended I was a soldier. I listened to the stories my dad and my grandpa Christy told about their days in the U.S. Navy.
My dad’s was at the end of the Second World War, my grandpa serving in the Atlantic on patrol for German submarines in the First World War.
I used their stories, and those of my uncle Harry at the Battle of Leyte Gulf, and transferred them in my mind to me being a soldier, with my plastic Thompson submachine gun, and marching around in the bitter cold across the street from my house in a barren, snow-swept wheat field with the German army bearing down on my corner of Southwest Garfield County.
I was at the Battle of the Bulge in my mind — in my let’s pretend world. And, as you might expect, the Germans never made it much past Bison, and they sure didn’t make it past King Street in Waukomis. That just didn’t happen.
My sister played with her Barbie doll, in her own let’s pretend world she created for herself.
My mom, to my great chagrin, later found ways of moving my rather large collection of baseball cards — that’s right, I had multiple Pete Rose rookie cards that somehow found their way to the old garbage dump in the shale pit east of Waukomis. Of course, that was before I knew anything about Pete Rose, or how he later became famous. And, I always kind of wondered why I had so many cards of a guy I really didn’t like that much.
I was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan for years, ever since Bill Mazeroski hit that famous home run to somehow beat the invincible New York Yankees in that 1960 World Series Game 7.
And I was a Roberto Clemente fan. That was back when baseball really was the All-American sport.
Sadly, those days are long gone.
Huge salaries and the almost constant moving and trading of players between teams ruined the game for me.
The last fond memories I have of baseball are of Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and yes, Pete Rose, and the Big Red Machine.
Like all things from our pasts, they are now mere memories — from the quiet and life-enriching days of our youth and let’s pretend.
Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His blog is at www.davidchristyhistoricallyspeaking.blogspot.com.
