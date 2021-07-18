It’s summer, which means families are preparing to return to that most time-honored ritual, the family vacation.
After more than a year in COVID-19 lockdown, around half of all Americans are planning to take a vacation this summer, down 18 points from 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers.
Most of those trips will take place from now through September. The average American travel budget has slipped from $2,373 in 2019 to $2,319 this year.
I seriously doubt my dad, who was, shall we say, frugal, would have come up with that kind of cash for a summer trip. Fortunately, those were the days when a gallon of gas was about 35 cents a gallon and motel rooms were ... well, in those days, they didn’t call it Motel 6 for nothing.
So it was when the weather turned warm and the days grew longer, I could always count on an extended family road trip.
We always went to the same place: my father’s family home in southern Minnesota. There were no theme parks or beach front resorts on our agenda. No sir, if it was vacation time, we were heading for the Land of 10,000 Lakes (and mosquitoes the size of small birds).
Sometime in June or July, my dad would wash the car, check the tires, change the oil and organize the fishing tackle, while Mom pulled out the suitcases and started packing.
During this process, Dad always was whistling. He loved going home to visit his family and friends. Why wouldn’t he? He got to do the three things he loved to do most — eat, sleep and fish (and if he had to, he would have happily given up the first two).
I was with him. It was a great life for a kid. I got to play in the huge farmyard with my cousins, I got to go fishing, I could sleep as late as I wanted.
My mother always grumbled through her pre-vacation tasks. I never understood why. I mean, besides the fact she was expected to continue cooking, cleaning and doing laundry, all while surrounded by her husband’s relatives (with whom she didn’t necessarily always get along), while battling horrible nasal allergies exacerbated by all the rural flora and fauna, what wasn’t to love?
When the big morning arrived, as the first rays of dawn began peeking over the horizon, we would load up and hit the road.
And we would drive, and drive, and drive. Nothing got us off the road. Not a fidgety kid with a full bladder, not a cranky kid with an empty stomach. Only two things caused my father to interrupt his relentless pursuit of vacation bliss — an empty gas tank or my mother saying, “It’s time to stop.” When my mother said it was time to stop, we stopped.
So we pulled in at the nearest Nickerson Farms or Stuckey’s for a potty break, a full tank of gas, a nutritious lunch of chicken in a basket and a quick visit to the gift shop featuring valuable stuff such as porcelain figurines, a souvenir back scratcher and pecan log rolls.
During the long stretches when the miles melted beneath the white-wall tires of whatever huge gas-guzzler my dad was driving at the time, I had to amuse myself.
There were no drop-down TV screens and DVD players, no hand-held video games, no iPod, no smart phone. All I had was the AM radio, the drone of my parents’ conversation and my imagination.
So I counted telephone poles, out loud (until my father said he’d had enough). I tried to spot as many license plates from different states as I could. I longingly gazed at passing attractions such as Storybook Gardens in Wisconsin Dells, Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wis., or Muffler Man and Bessie the Cow in Libertyville, Ill., or perhaps Niagara Cave in Harmony, Minn., or the Jolly Green Giant Statue in Blue Earth, Minn. They were, indeed, passing attractions. We passed them all. They weren’t on our agenda.
Those were great days, lying on my back, baking in the sunlight streaming through the rear windshield, trying to decide if that puffy cloud overhead looked like a doggie or Abraham Lincoln.
Eventually we would arrive, to hearty greetings and hugs all around, glad to be there but somehow a little richer for the time spent cooped up in that big, old automobile.
