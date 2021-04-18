Unthinkable events mark themselves indelibly on the national psyche, reducing any further reference to the occurrence to a name, or perhaps a date.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor became more than the name of a Naval facility west of downtown Honolulu.
On Nov. 22, 1963, Dallas lost its cachet as simply Fort Worth’s more sophisticated counterpart.
Hear the word Columbine and you no longer think of the delicate member of the buttercup family. April 20, 1999, changed all that.
April 19, 1993, was the day Waco became more than simply the home of Baylor University.
And Sept. 11, 2001, changed the world, or at least the way we as Americans look at it, forever.
April 19, 1995, of course, was the day Oklahoma City became more than simply the state capital.
That also was the day America stopped thinking of itself as invulnerable.
Oh, we had been attacked before. The Feb. 26, 1993, bombing of the World Trade Center killed six and did more than $300 million in damage. But that was New York, we told ourselves.
On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb exploded in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The blast killed 168 men, women and children.
Two Army buddies were arrested and tried. One was sentenced to death, the other to life in prison. Terry Nichols still sits in a jail cell in Colorado, 26 years after the fact.
Anger over the Waco tragedy in which some 80 Branch Davidians died led Timothy McVeigh to decide to exact revenge on the federal government, according to testimony in his trial.
A desire for revenge, coupled with anger and hatred. We saw these emotions carried out to the extreme on Jan. 6 of this year, another date that will stand alone in history, when a group of armed supporters of then-president Donald Trump attacked and overran the U.S. Capitol, killing and destroying as they went.
We are a nation governed by the consent of the governed, or at least ideally so. But there are those who bristle at being told what to do by those we send to represent us in D.C. Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were two of them. The insurrectionist mob that brought us the Jan. 6 horror refused to accept the results of a lawful election, and thus decided to take matters into their own hands.
When McVeigh and Nichols took matters into their own hands, 168 people died.
“Collateral damage,” McVeigh called them. They were men, women and children going through an unremarkable day in an unremarkable building in an unremarkable city.
Their deaths were senseless, part of the disturbing concept of mass murder as political theater. The building was a symbol of what McVeigh and Nichols felt was wrong with America, and the people who died inside the building were merely occupants of that symbol.
Other symbols of America’s might were attacked Sept. 11, 2001, of course, killing a couple of thousand people. Those crimes were perpetrated by foreign terrorists, however, not our own people.
That’s one thing that deepens the horror of the Oklahoma City bombing, despite the fact far fewer lives were lost than on Sept. 11 — it was a case of Americans killing Americans. Likewise Jan. 6 was a case of Americans attacking the very seat of American democracy.
We are far different than we were prior to 9:02 a.m. April 19, 1995. We are more anxious, for one thing. We are not as secure.
Before April 19, 1995, we wouldn’t have believed an attack on federal facilities would even be in the realm of possibility. After April 19, 1995, we knew it was a possibility. After Sept. 11, 2001, we started thinking more in terms of probability. And we are still processing the events of Jan. 6 and what they will mean going forward in this country.
The world is a much more dangerous place than it seemed early in the morning of April 19, 1995. We know the oceans can’t protect us, and neither can living in an unremarkable town.
It’s been 26 years since April 19, 1995. In some ways, it seems it was just yesterday. In others, it seems like it’s been 26 lifetimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.