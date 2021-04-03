I don’t know why, and can’t explain it, but I’ve always been fascinated by expressions.
Expressions, not like love or hate or how we feel at the time, but what we express to others.
I’m talking about colloquial expressions, things we say every day, have said or heard others say.
I’m guilty of using an old expression every now and then, or at least thinking that expression.
This steak is “tougher than leather,” or this test is “tougher than nails.”
Old expressions have probably been around since the caveman.
Here’s the rub. We most times don’t even realize we are saying them, they just come in a casual conversation or we blurt them out when something goes wrong with the software on the work computer.
I know, we’ve all been there.
I googled — yes, it’s now a word — old expressions people don’t use anymore, and found a bunch. In short, I can see why most of them are no longer used. They sound lame, like we are tying too hard to make a point.
We constantly update our colloquial expressions to more represent today’s culture, today’s advances in technology.
As with everything, expressions need updating and cleaning up:
Gee willikers, heavens to Betsy, in a fine kettle, holy moley, in a pickle, it’s your nickel, jumping jehoshaphat, fiddlesticks, don’t touch that dial, best bib and tucker, living the life of Riley and knee high to a grasshopper are just a few old expressions you simply don’t hear anymore.
Most seem extraordinarily lame in today’s world.
Now I have to admit, the term pedal pushers was on the list of old, no-longer-used expressions in American life. I have and still occasionally use that old expression.
For the uninitiated, pedal pushers were short — my term is high water — pants worn by women and girls in the 1950s and 1960s that enabled activities like riding a bike far easier than stopping every block or so when the leg of your pants got caught in the chain.
Now, I can’t tell you how many times I got my jeans caught in my bike chain when I was a kid. There isn’t a number high enough to compute.
I always longed for warm, summer days so I could ride my bike around the streets of Waukomis wearing shorts.
Historically, pedal pushers were a fashion statement for women during the 1950s, as legs slowly but surely were shown off more and more as society began to distance itself from Victorian social mores of never showing any part of a woman’s leg.
Of course, short shorts were the eventual ending of that part of societal change, but that’s as far as I’m taking fashion.
I just remember my mom wearing pedal pushers throughout my childhood, so it was just part of my growing up.
On occasion, I have seen high-water pants on women, and I still call them pedal pushers.
So, sue me.
Expressions, at least to me, are made up almost daily by people absentmindedly exclaiming something.
I’ve made up stuff, usually as an expression of brief anger or ill humor, when something doesn’t go right or as it should.
Take for instance typing this column on my Apple laptop. Love the ease of dragging it out of a computer sleeve, turning it on and being tethered to and having access to just about any historical fact I can find.
I like to double- and triple-check things I google, just to put my mind at ease that what I’m sharing here is accurate — or as accurate as we can be, seeing that almost all my columns are about things none of us witnessed unless we are 100-plus years old.
I’ve come up with a number of colorful expressions over the years working at computers — or lawnmowers — that relieve the stress of something messing up.
My biggest pet peeve — there’s another old expression — is losing my cursor on my laptop/desktop computer screen. It seems to go into cursor hell for several moments until I can get it back.
That’s why most times I shun the touchpad on my laptop, even though it is convenient. It’s just not convenient all the time — I’m a mouse man.
Ever notice, we all lose our cool sometimes when something doesn’t go right? I’m sure that feeling has been around for way longer than any of us has been around.
I expect that one of the reasons for inventions is someone got frustrated at an old way of doing things, and came up with a better way.
I believe we call that progress, even if we sometimes long for the “old days.”
I just lost my cursor again, and my favorite colloquial expression came from my lips — cheese and crackers.
You’ll just have to figure out what I meant on your own.
