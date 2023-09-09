I’ve always been curious about our ability to be able to relate past experiences to sights, sounds, smells, tastes, touch and things from the past.
I easily can relate more to the season of autumn than other times of year.
Oh, my olfactory goes a bit nuts when I get a big whiff of a hamburger cooking on a grill with onions, the ambrosia of a freshly cooked chicken fried steak and cream gravy or the heavenly smell of movie theater popcorn.
Always has, always will.
It’s my individual thing.
But for me, I’m always overcome by the first hint of autumn every single year of my life.
Why is that? What is within each of us that equates experiences with past fond memories?
Now, if you told me when I started school in Mrs. Thomas’ first grade classroom at Waukomis Elementary those now many years ago, that in fall of 2023 I would think back fondly and longingly to those initial days of learning about things in our corner of the world, I have questions.
Did any of us at the age of 6 have any concept of what was to come in our lives?
I sure as heck didn’t, and you’d be telling more than a white lie if you said you knew it too.
We were sponges, waiting to soak knowledge, waiting to learn experiences, make good decisions and bad ones and discover how to learn from our mistakes — usually the hard way.
Well, maybe not all of us.
I almost detected that first hint of autumn in the air Wednesday morning, when high-90s and low-100 degree temperatures moderated to 60 degrees, and it was almost chilly as I stood in shorts and a sleeveless shirt in a fairly brisk east breeze watering our front greenery bed.
Almost, but not quite.
It has to smell like fall, too. And sorry false fall, no cigar.
It’s all in experiences you collect over a lifetime.
You just feel autumn and know when it’s here.
Am I wrong?
And here’s the rub, to borrow from Bill Shakespeare: I can’t seem to put into words what that smell and feeling are like to me.
I can explain and relate certain feelings in words, but not autumn’s feel.
I think maybe it was from a bad experience that makes me relate so well to fall temperatures, fall smells, fall in the air.
You see, when I was a lad of 6 and for the next few years, I would get a couple new pair of school jeans — Levi’s, of the old-school stiff variety, that if you tried, would stand alone on the floor.
To say they were cardboard stiff and heavy would be an understatement.
I’m quite sure my mom wanted to kill me — not really, but to coin an oft-used phrase from back in the 1950s — and quickly tired of my whining and gritching over having to go to school in late-August and early September’s heat.
No air conditioning back then in schools, at least not in our classrooms.
That’s just the way it was.
So I would endure trying to break in those darned cardboard jeans as best I could, most notably trying to get them dirty so they would get a good washing and reach that break-in point that heavy jeans had to reach before you didn’t notice that they were about as uncomfortable as anything your young mind could fathom.
Lord, I hated those jeans.
Of course, it didn’t matter how much I griped, I had to wear them to school and I had to endure wearing them in sweaty discomfort.
To this day, I’m amazed I learned anything in grade school.
You see, when you’re younger, you don’t get to wear old jeans to school because you keep outgrowing them.
But then the light came on in this memory battle I have with the first month or so of grade school.
I loved how autumn felt and smelled, because my jeans started breaking in, the sweat stopped running down my legs, and it freed my mind from its jeans prison.
Of course, my mom won out every day of my grade school days. Fall came and I would shut my yap and stop complaining.
I’m sure she was just as relieved at autumn’s annual onset as I was.
Of course, then came strong, cold winters and those same heavy jeans felt as if they were thin paper against Oklahoma’s bitter winds — back when winter really was winter and seemingly lasted more than its three long months.
To this day, I’m still convinced those old heavy-cardboard jeans are still out there somewhere — indestructible and laughing at me.
And, here I am, still around, impatiently waiting for autumn in summer’s heat — waiting on crunchy grass and dead leaves blowing down my street.
