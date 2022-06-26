Tuesday is primary Election Day in Oklahoma, in case you have been living in a cave the past few months.
The roadsides are filled with campaign signs and the airwaves have been saturated by a series of election ads. You can’t get away from them, except perhaps in a cave.
I have always questioned the value of campaign signs. I can’t imagine anyone standing in the voting booth and saying to themselves, “I’m voting for him because he has the best campaign signs,” or “Hers were the last signs I saw, so she gets my vote.”
And then there are the commercials. I suppose those running for the various offices being contested this election season feel they need to get their message out. But I question what messages these TV ads are sending.
At least TV campaign ads are helping to reduce the number of ads for car dealers, furniture stores, and prescription remedies promising to heal a variety of ailments (including, apparently, bent bananas).
The ads contain a variety of common themes and catchphrases. Like “woke mob,” for instance. Just what is the woke mob? Is that a bunch of Mafia guys who have just been roused from a nap?
Is it some sort of club? Are there dues, membership cards and secret handshakes? Whatever the woke mob is, it must be bad, because any number of candidates are promising to fight them, say they have already fought them, or are fighting them right now.
One candidate’s ad claims that Democrats don’t know what a woman is. Well of course they do, just ask Bill Clinton. And various candidates’ ads say they are against boys playing girls sports. Well that’s great, that’s just the way it should be. But like most issues, this one is much more complicated than that.
One series of ads aired by competing Republican candidates for state attorney general revolve around whether or not one of them donated money to, gasp, Democrats.
I went back and looked just to reassure myself that donating money to Democrat candidates is not one of the seven deadly sins. It isn’t, at least not yet, but these ads sure make it seem like it is.
Most of the GOP candidates express their undying loyalty to former President Donald Trump. It is difficult to say whether his name comes up more often these days in TV political ads or in the coverage of the Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup.
One particularly unique ad features a candidate declaring himself a Reagan Republican, a name not often bandied about in GOP circles these days.
One ad offers no promises, no criticism of opponents, no nothing but a catchy ear worm of a jingle. Oh gosh golly.
Campaign TV ads make a lot of promises. They are going to build the wall, stop the border crisis, take care of inflation, and this all if they are elected to the Oklahoma State Legislature.
Ads tout the candidates’ personal attributes. Conservative is the word that comes up most often. They talk about their military service, their families, their work experience. One even flatly states “he drives a tractor.”
Insiders are apparently out these days because the majority of candidates tout themselves as outsiders who won’t be influenced by the corrupt political elite. Of course those who already hold office are clearly insiders. And nobody wants to admit to being a politician. Unfortunately, the moment they file for office they become the very definition of a politician.
Prayer has been a big topic in political ads this season. One candidate suggests prayer is the best solution to all our problems. It certainly couldn’t hurt. Another even goes so far as to pray that if he loses the election, that the Almighty guide whoever does win. How sporting. That same candidate’s latest ad promotes him as pro-God. That’s certainly better than the alternative.
All the ads are a little light on answering the most important question — why are you, Mr. or Ms. Candidate, a better choice than your opponent and just exactly what will you do to help make your constituents’ lives better?
Anyway, vote Tuesday, exercise your Constitutional right to choose those who will govern. Oh and a little prayer would be in order. I for one am praying there won’t be as many TV campaign ads on the air for a while.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
