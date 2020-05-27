How did you observe Memorial Day? Think about it
I apologize for being late with my Memorial Day article. I am from the old school and forgot that special time is now the last Monday in May, and not May 31. I know it must be more convenient for many but it was instilled in my mind. Anytime is a good time to remember those we loved dearly. What wonderful memories we have of times gone by.
Years ago families met at the cemeteries and had picnics and decorated graves. Family and friends came from long distances to visit about the deceased. Back then it was called “Decoration Day.” It was a great way for families to learn about their ancestors and interesting tidbits about their lives. When talking about them, the good times were remembered along with the sad times.
Things have somewhat changed over the years. Now too often Memorial Day is considered just another day off work and a long weekend to go to the lake or chill out. It is considered the beginning of summer.
In the ideal world, we truly memorialize our loved ones. We remember them with reverence and fondness. We place flowers to decorate their graves and give it some thought. For years my family went every year to the cemetery with Mother and Daddy.
We always had lots of pink roses and wild flowers available for beautiful bouquets. We spent quite a bit of time walking from grave to grave talking about the importance of our ancestors and loved ones. I think there were 32 in all, including infants and small children who had died. The list keeps growing every year.
It was during one of those trips to the cemetery with my four sisters that it dawned on me every sister had lost a child (or two) in death. What a sad time it must be for them to think back of their children dying. What strength they must have to endure such hardship and sorrow.
Memorial Day is a day we should especially honor our military, some of whom have given their lives for our freedoms. I thank and respect those organizations who arise early to place all those flags on graves, and then remove them at sunset to be placed again next year to honor those heroes whose memories we cherish.
Every year when we had Jim’s Marine reunions, at the ending of our gatherings was a memorial service for those who had died. Each year we added a few more names to the memory board and a few more pictures of those deceased.
It sounds morbid, but it was comforting to the widows present. These special old veterans remembered the good times they shared in the otherwise tragic happenings of each day during the battles of Tarawa, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima. There are none of that old group left, but memories linger on in our hearts.
One year on Memorial weekend we visited the Tomb of the Unknown in Washington, D.C. What a memorable time that was with the pomp and ceremony. It was very touching and made us appreciate our veterans.
We were also moved by the visit to Arlington Cemetery, with its row after row of white crosses and the memorial statues within its boundaries. We will never forget such a place of quietness and reverence.
Also etched in our memory is the Vietnam Wall with the floral offerings and mementos left to honor someone listed on the wall. It was very moving and a tribute to a host of honored veterans. We were impressed by the reverent presence of that reflective wall.
Memorial Day is truly a patriotic holiday and deserves to be honored by placing flowers and Old Glory on the graves of servicemen.
We feel a sense of pride by seeing how many, many of our service people have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy in this great country.
We certainly do not have to wait until Memorial Day every year to honor and think of our loved ones. Any time is a good time. Three of my sisters visited me recently. We laughed and talked non-stop. We recalled wonderful stories about our youth (and each other) that paid tribute to Mother and Daddy and how we were raised and how precious life was and is. It was a memorable day. It was a way of placing flowers at a grave ... and remembering
Within the last month, one of my sisters went to be with the Lord. I talked to her on a Wednesday and the very next day she was admitted to ICU and died in a few days. It was a sad time and especially with the caronavirus safety issues.
We still have not had a proper memorial service as she had to be cremated because of the backup of deceased people. But we all met at different times and honored her memory.
Whether we spend a weekend at the lake or at home with a cookout, or simply visiting with family and friends, we need to take time to remember those who have passed on.
At the close of Memorial Day, our family traditionally made homemade ice cream and sat around and just visited. This year was a bit different because we are all sheltered — pulled pork for sandwiches and a salad/dessert made early to relax and just chill.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
2 cups boiling water
2 regular packages strawberry gelatin
2 packages frozen strawberries (thawed)
21/2 cup crushed pretzels
3/4 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
and 1 cup more sugar
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
1 (8 ounce) carton frozen whipped topping (thawed)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add strawberries. Stir and allow to thicken. In 9x13-inch baking pan, combine butter, crushed pretzels, and three tablespoons sugar. Bake in 350 oven for 10 minutes. Cool. Cream one cup sugar with cream cheese. Stir in one half of the frozen topping.
Spread cream cheese mixture over the pretzel base, pour the thickened strawberry gelatin next, and top with remaining whipped topping. Chill until firm.
