“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” ~ Albert Camus
For all the years of my life — and those years just keep piling up, no matter how I try to rationalize that they are not — the changes of season always bring an intense burst of nostalgia in me.
I may be wrong, but I’d bet my last paycheck a bunch of you out there feel the same way, even if it’s not as intense as my memories.
Nostalgia is a funny word, just like a bunch of words in the English language.
You can say them a number of times over and over again, and they start to sound kind of odd. Of course, we don’t think they are odd when we first say them, because they are ingrained in our being, in our upbringing, from our school days, from our formative days.
Falling leaves and cool breezes bring on an intense nostalgia I am unable to explain.
Of course, that feeling comes from a longing to return to our past, return to our youth, return to pleasant feelings and memories — return to our own personal history that seems to gain in stature the further away from it that we have traveled in our lives.
I’ve noticed that nostalgia kind of sands the burrs and splinters and rough edges off of our memories. I’m sure I had more than a few days in my younger past I’d like to forget, and nostalgia is that sandpaper. It seems every change of season brings on a burst of old memories — of fall and winter and spring days in secondary school, in college, in just everyday life.
I can remember, as if it was yesterday, when my mom made me go off to grade school in those heavy, new Levi jeans that were stiff as cardboard, that were like a clothing prison in the usually hot first few weeks when I walked to Waukomis Grade School and sat in the classes of Mrs. Thomas, Mrs. Gifford, Mrs. Gossett and Mrs. Atherton — just waiting for those damned jeans to break in.
Then it seemed intolerable. Today, it is nostalgia in my mind wanting to go back and tell my young self it really, really wasn’t that bad.
I remember fondly that recess was something I couldn’t wait for — kind of like my days off from work as news editor on this newspaper.
I guess we all get that feeling.
I clearly remember that the boys in my class played marbles at recess in front of the old grade school on Waukomis’ South Main Street. The building still stands where I went to school my first four years, and I would not be surprised at all if the dirt-dug marble holes we used to try and shoot into were not still there under that old elm tree, in the hard dirt packed from many years of young feet pounding over countless school recess days.
I clearly remember trying to balance — all the boys in my class did it and some of the girls too, I’m sure — on the steel pipe railing in front of the school.
And I remember vividly slipping and failing on that painted-silver railing, knocking the wind entirely from my body, thinking I would never be able to suck air into my lungs again, and feeling for all the world like I was going to die.
Of course, I didn’t.
When it happened, it was the worst thing ever for my young mind and body.
Today, it is a fond memory. Like I said, the sandpaper of time smooths out most rough edges.
Then there was summer, and school was out and that meant riding my bike all over the streets and alleys of Waukomis, from the old, long-gone water tower down by the present grade school, to the town cemetery, to the old train depot north of the Euclid Street rail crossing, and north to the pond by the sewer lagoon and on and on.
My nostalgic mind still remembers those days, when it seemed there was always a new place to explore in my small-town-Oklahoma community.
Of course, it was finite in size, and not all that big, it just seemed to my young mind there were infinite possibilities for things to do.
As I grew older, summer days were still memorable, as my world grew to driving a car to Enid, cruising Van Buren and circling the A&W countless times on a Friday or Saturday night with friends and classmates.
I vividly remember basketball games as the center of my high school universe, and going on to college at OU and classes and new things to experience.
I’m grateful for my life and all the good times — and the rough, un-sandpapered edges of memories as well.
