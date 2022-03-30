What does your future hold? Think about it.
It is wise to give it some thought and plan for your future, but we have no guarantees of what may happen. We can always go to plan B and proceed from there. In the meantime, we make preparations for our next project and/or move. When our end time comes we will be in a better place if we have accepted Christ as our personal savior and He lives in our hearts. What a glorious future! And we won’t care what happens to our things that have meant so much to us and our happiness.
As for me, my future starts this evening, and then tomorrow and the day after that and then the day after tomorrow. The first eighty years are the hardest. Once we reach 80, everyone wants to carry our groceries and help us up the stairs. I am so grateful for the help in walking as it is either them or a cane. If we forget a name or an appointment or a phone number or promise to be three places
at the same time, or cannot remember how many grandchildren we have, we need only to explain that we are over eighty.
Remember, we are all aging at the same speed. Some of us just started earlier. Being 80 is a lot better than being 70. At 80, we have the perfect excuse. If we act foolish, it is our second childhood. We make excuses for “softening of the brain.” We ask everybody to stop mumbling because we can’t understand them. And the television people won’t speak clearly or loud enough. And sometimes the television picture is blurry too. But we adjust to the changes.
If we survive until we are 80, everybody is surprised that we are still alive and they treat us with respect just for having lived so long. Actually, they are probably surprised that we can walk and talk sensibly. So please, dear readers, try to make it to 80. It is the best time of life. People forgive us for anything and everything. If you ask me, life begins at 80.
I welcome my 88th birthday this year. Age is irrelevant. It is just a number. My goal is 104. I just try to keep things simple, change what is necessary and play fair. I try not to look on the dark side or dwell on the past when the future depends on my embracing life with an alert mind. I put my energy where it counts. I use my skills to turn what makes me happy into a fruitful endeavor.
I would suggest that we take the most inviting path and put our hearts into something purposeful. Share your thoughts and use intelligence and imagination to enjoy your future. Keep busy. Idle time will give others the chance to find a job that “only you can do.” That is why retirement is so busy and our time is so full of other’s little tasks. Gain insight into how to handle the changes going on around you. Don’t take a health or financial risk.
I exercise regularly. I eat sensibly (most of the time) and stay active and positive and interested in what is going on around me. I take care of myself and enjoy every day.
Embrace the positive aspect of every situation and find an outlet that suits YOU. Act and follow through with those plans. It is up to you and me to fulfill our dreams. Balance and integrity will help us reach our objectives. Take responsibility for your life, future, and changes necessary to be happy and live longer and better. Move forward with enthusiasm and let your imagination and creativity control your life.
I know about getting old because my own father died at 96, and he was active right up until the end. He was ill only about one and one half hours. He died of a brain bleed and was concerned only once, when the ambulance attendant asked him to open his eyes, and Daddy said, “I can’t.” But for all those 96 years, he was alert and fun and had a work ethic that would not quit. He rode his horse, Buck, almost every day to check his pastures. He was interested in everything, from raising buffalo, Longhorn cattle, using a computer, and whatever came along that was new to him. He was a teacher when he and Mother married, and he never stopped being a teacher to us kids, even though he was mostly a farmer/rancher to make a good living to raise and educate seven children.
I shall always be grateful for the things he taught me like patience, singing, school work and how to live and enjoy life. If I could be even half of what he was, I would feel very fortunate.
I am blessed indeed because of my attitude toward age. I am not nearly through living and doing things. I love people. I love writing. I loved teaching sixth graders until I felt like I needed to take better care of myself and I resigned. I still miss it but have found other things to do to be fulfilled and happy. I count my many blessings instead of dwelling on my birthdays.
I have friends who are very young, and I have friends who are nearing 100 (Norma says she is 200, but she and others know better). It is wonderful to learn from the little ones and hear the wonderful stories of those who have passed 90. They all have a story to tell. And I listen, and I share my life with them.
I have delightful memories of my childhood and adulthood that will last me forever. I am grateful for those memories of a 46-year marriage to a perfect man. I always said he may not be perfect, but he was perfect for me and that was all that mattered. I plan to continue to make wonderful memories and to live every day with enthusiasm until I fade into the sunset. I hope my readers do too.
Cooking old recipes takes me back to my youth and brings me so much joy. I think you will enjoy this recipe from way back when.
Mother’s Gingersnaps
¾ cup soft shortening
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
¼ cup molasses
2 cups flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons soda
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Beat shortening, sugar, egg and molasses until smooth. Stir in sifted dry ingredients.
Chill dough. Shape into one inch balls and roll in granulated sugar. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet and bake in 350-degree oven for 12 minutes.
