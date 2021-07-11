Hope. It’s a little word with an enormous meaning.
With hope, anything seems possible. Without it, nothing appears doable.
Hope will be the center of a gathering set for Oct. 7 in our fair city, hosted by Oklahoma’s first lady, Sarah Stitt.
The Hope Summit, as it is being called, is part of an initiative called Hope Rising Oklahoma, and is designed to help Enid become a “hope-centered community.”
Prior to the summit, the First Lady’s group is asking local residents to fill out what’s called a “Hope Assessment Survey,” which will measure the level of hope in Enid. If you’d care to participate, go to www.enidnews.com and click on the link accompanying the story about the summit.
So how hopeful is Enid? And what do we hope for?
Hope is a powerful, but subjective, thing. Many of us hope for similar things, while the hope of some others is far different from our own.
So what do you hope for? World peace? Sure. Good health? You bet. Happiness? No doubt. Enough money to put Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg to shame?
I hope I’ll wake up one day and find myself morphed into a cross between George Clooney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I’m still waiting.
I hope more people will start taking the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, only 38% of Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated, while 45% have received one dose. This comes in the midst of a surge in the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, which is spreading throughout the country.
The delta variant is not much of a threat to those who are fully vaccinated, medical experts say. It is the unvaccinated who are most at risk. Researchers at Georgetown University have identified 30 clusters of counties in the southern U.S. with low vaccination rates and large populations.
The clusters are largely in parts of eight states, from Georgia to Texas from east to west, as far north as southern Missouri. Included in the clusters are parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and, yes, Oklahoma. It is feared that if the vaccination rates in these clusters don’t increase, they risk becoming breeding grounds for new and more deadly COVID-19 variants.
Hope. Remember how we hoped for a vaccine when we were locked down, not able to go to work, to send our kids to school or even to enjoy a meal out in a restaurant? Well, those vaccines are available to virtually anyone who wants them and many people are opting out, for whatever reason.
Listen, I get it. I don’t like shots either, but if it means we can put this pandemic in our rearview, I’m all for it.
Research conducted by Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund estimates that some 279,000 more Americans would have died from COVID-19 had the vaccines not become available beginning in December. That would have boosted the U.S. death toll to more than 885,000. The life you save could be your own.
A fellow columnist, writing for CNN, proposed that all Americans be forced to take the vaccine. That kind of heavy-handed tactic would work well in an authoritarian state, but not here. We can’t force people to put something in their bodies that they aren’t comfortable with, even if higher vaccination rates would be in the public good. All we can do is plead, cajole, incentivize, educate, and hope.
I hope those charged with governing at the national and state level will go back to being committed men and women working for the benefit of their constituents, rather than their political party.
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is the latest to express his desire to thwart the opposing party rather than to try and seek any common ground for the good of the country. Roy was caught on tape saying he supported “18 more months of chaos,” so the GOP can retake Congress in 2022. I ask you, is that the America the founders envisioned, chaos and obstruction while so many problems in this country go unsolved?
What has happened to this country when getting reelected is the only thing our elected representatives seem to care about?
I hope people will stop hating each other because of the way they look, dress or talk. I hope people will stop killing each other willy-nilly, benefitting no one but gun manufacturers and the undertaker. I hope we can put our differences aside and move into the future determined to improve the lives of everyone, not just ourselves.
And, yeah, the George Clooney-Dwayne Johnson thing, too, though I am not holding my breath.
