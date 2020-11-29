On Oct. 29, 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill stood before the boys at London’s Harrow School, which he attended as a child, and gave a speech that has often been misquoted.
He supposedly said, “Never, never, never give up.”
He didn’t. What he did say was even more profound. He referred to the dark days of the London Blitz, in which Germany’s relentless bombing campaign killed 32,000 civilians and destroyed two million homes in the region.
“But for everyone, surely, what we have gone through in this period — I am addressing myself to the school — surely from this period of 10 months this is the lesson: never give in, never give in, never, never, never, in nothing, great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”
Which brings us to another famous quote, this one with a disputed origin. But which, despite who said it, remains pertinent to this day.
“Fatigue makes cowards of us all” was a favorite saying of legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, but it also has been credited to World War II hero Gen. George Patton.
So what ties these two thoughts together, one full of determination, the other a harbinger of defeat.
What else? COVID-19.
Have you heard the term “COVID fatigue”? I thought so — it’s everywhere these days, and everybody has it. We’re sick of hearing about it, we’re sick of reading about it, we’re sick of living with it, and if you are very lucky, you are not sick with it.
But COVID fatigue, it seems, is causing some people to just give in to the threat, to go back to whatever their life looked like before the pandemic befell us eight months or so ago.
They don’t wear masks, don’t stay home, don’t stay out of crowds, won’t adjust their plans simply because of a little thing like a worldwide pandemic.
As a result, the indefatigable bug is flourishing around the globe. England has seen some 49,000 deaths from COVID during the eight months of this particular blitz.
And of course here at home the numbers continue to skyrocket. People are tired of COVID, and are, in effect, surrendering to it.
But what of individual rights, you say? Individual rights are the very bedrock of our American society. Churchill himself said it: “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never.”
Thus those who refuse to wear a mask in public, despite pleas from public health experts, medical health professionals and politicians alike say they are simply following Churchill’s words, never giving in.
But they forget the finale of Churchill’s sentiment: “Never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”
Honor and good sense — there’s a novel concept. Masks work to lessen the spread of the virus, the experts say and tests prove. Thus it would seem only good sense to wear one in public. But some people see them as somehow oppressive and repressive, dictates from a corrupt system. Some have even compared government mask mandates to edicts handed down by Hitler’s government in Nazi Germany.
Masks are little pieces of cloth to help keep you and others well. When the Nazis wanted to control things they gassed people or lined them up and shot them. Nobody’s been lined up and shot for not wearing a mask, that I know of.
Many among us are working for and praying for some sort of mask mandate, be it local, state or national. It’s not coming, folks. Face it. Our leaders are failing us.
Thus it must become a matter of personal responsibility.
It is up to all of us to do all we can to stem the rising tide of coronavirus in our city, state and nation. Our hospitals are filling, more and more of our neighbors and friends are falling ill and dying. We must do something.
Early on in the pandemic, I was discussing the virus and expressed concern about how things needed to change. But I was chastised by a local man because the death rate was so low, the gentlemen spouting seemingly minute figures. Perhaps it is low in terms of other ways to shuffle off this mortal coil, but tell that to someone who just lost a loved one or friend to COVID.
This will not go on forever, good people. There are vaccines in the pipeline right now that might be available for limited distribution in a couple of weeks, for widespread inoculations in the new year. This is nothing short of a miracle. Vaccine development can take a decade or more. This effort has only taken months, just more proof of what human beings can do when we put our minds to it.
Fatigue? Darn right we’re suffering COVID fatigue. But don’t let down your guard now. Please wear a mask, even though you don’t have to. Stay home. Avoid crowds. Wash your hands. And above all else, don’t get sick.
Never give in, never give in, never, never, never.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
