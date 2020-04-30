COLUMN: National media's failed 'gotcha' culture

From Day 1, it has been a game of gotcha being employed by the national media against President Trump.
Despite repeatedly failing in what can only be perceived as an obsessive desire to topple Trump, it persists. The latest entry comes courtesy of Politico. And like the many efforts before, was revealed to be woefully inaccurate.
Seemingly in a hurry to carry the water for presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, Politico rushed a piece that, if accurate, would have potentially portrayed Trump as owing millions to the Bank of China.
This appears to all have come out of Trump's claiming that if Biden were elected he would be beholden to China and, therefore, soft on the communist government.
The Politico hit piece turned into a swing-and-a-miss piece.
Politico alleged a real estate deal that involved the Trump Organization, which had a significant minority interest in the real estate deal, involved the refinancing of nearly $1 billion in 2012. It involved several banks, including the Bank of China.
Politico claimed Trump, through the Trump Organization, owed several million dollars to the Chinese state-owned bank that would come due in 2022. It certainly would have, on the surface, led to serious questions about Trump's relationship to China.
But there was a problem. The report could not have been more wrong. The Bank of China had sold off its debt not long after the 2012 deal.
The grievous error was brought to light when Bank of China USA told Politico it had "no financial interest in any Trump Organization properties." How could such an important detail not been reported? Well, it seems Bank of China USA was never contacted by Politico before it ran its story.
In today's world of activist journalism, the race is always to see who can get the most traction and in the process fact-checking takes not just a backseat, but doesn't even occupy the same vehicle.
Once the new information came to light, Politico issued a correction and told the staff "we got a central premise of our original story wrong." But as frequently happens in today's social media-driven world, the damage was done.
Salon dutifully rushed out a story touting Politico's now-completely defused bombshell. Along the way, and before the correction, the story from Politico, and via Salon, was being shared across numerous social media platforms. But it wasn't just online media caught up in the rush, it also snared the legacy media.
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who somehow still gets away with calling herself a conservative, proclaimed in a tweet Trump was in violation of the emoluments clause.
"This is why there is an emoluments clause," Rubin, a vociferous Trump basher, tweeted. "Presidents cannot have financial interests dependent on foreign (governments)."
Never mind prior to Trump being elected it would be safe to say that 99% or so of journalists and politicians had never heard of the emoluments clause (Article 1, Section 9, paragraph 8) of the U.S. Constitution until they thought it could be used against Trump.
To Politico's credit, it did own up to its massive misstep in reporting what turned out to be another nonstory in the tired, long line of attempts to take down Trump. This one was so egregious Politico even got called out by left-wing stalwarts CNN and The Daily Beast.
But the question is, will anything be learned from this? Likely not. We have seen too many times a giddy, gleeful national media outlet rushing to produce a one-sided story designed to do nothing but damage Trump.
The litany of phony scandals and false stories should serve as an embarrassment.
From the drawn-out Russian non-scandal to the embarrassingly partisan "quid pro quo" impeachment sham, it has been a never-ending parade of failed efforts to take down Trump or those around him or his appointees by his political opponents aided and abetted by far too many in the press.
A diligent press is a necessity and holding the feet of politicians to the fire is part of that. But so is trust.
However, it is hard to maintain trust when a clearly partisan national media acts as an incendiary device to stoke flames into an inferno in matters against Trump. Simultaneously, they're serving as a water brigade to douse potentially raging fires on the other side of the political aisle.
For proof, witness how the national media handled the sexual abuse allegations leveled against Brett Kavanaugh to its turning a blind eye to similar accusations against Biden. There could not be a more glaring example.
In the end, the national media's lack of balance continues to undercut its credibility. The only thing its "gotcha" culture has snared and shredded is its own trustworthiness.
