An open letter to Donald J. Trump, president of the United States.
Dear Sir. During your presidency I have often chosen to write to you through this forum.
At times these missives have been pointed, at others tongue-in-cheek.
There is nothing tongue-in-cheek about this one.
What in the heck were you thinking?
That is not the question I would like to ask, but this is a family newspaper.
I refer, of course, to Jan. 6, when a group of your supporters, at your urging, marched on our nation’s Capitol, broke in and ransacked the place in an attempt to circumvent the normal operation of the legislative branch of the federal government.
You don’t think you said anything wrong. You don’t see any of what transpired at the Capitol that day as being your fault.
To be fair, at one point during your remarks to your followers, you said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
But this was only after urging the crowd to “Fight much harder,” to “show strength,” not to mention applying “different rules,” to the situation.
“We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.’
Those are the truest words you may have ever spoken, sir. Only the people who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 are not the ones fighting for this country, they are fighting against it.
Your followers marched on the seat of American democracy, took down American flags and replaced them with Trump flags, assaulted, looted and threatened.
At one point, audio clearly picked up members of the mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”
How did that make you feel, sir? Vice President Pence has stood by your side, but when he would not shirk his constitutional duties to certify the Electoral College vote and declare Joe Biden the winner, your people turned on him.
“Stop the steal.” You used those words before the mob set off to do its mayhem, and that chant was heard in the halls of Congress.
But there was no steal. You know that, I know that, every judge in the land who heard any so-called evidence to the contrary knows that. But you’ve been beating the rigged election drum for months, and many of your loyalists believe it.
I’m begging you, tell them the truth. The election wasn’t stolen. In fact the only blatant attempt at voter fraud and theft came from you, in the taped phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.
During the call you said, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”
Raffensperger replied, “President Trump we’ve had several lawsuits, we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits, and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won.”
“I just want to find 11,780 votes.” That smacks of old-time back-room dirty-dealing politics. That smacks of a steal.
Tell your followers that. They are threatening widespread violence leading up to Inauguration Day this Wednesday. Level with them. Tell them the election was legitimate, you didn’t win and now it is time to move on.
To your credit, sir, you issued this statement recently, “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for.” Thank you.
You already made history on Wednesday last when the House voted to impeach you, again, making you the only president to be impeached twice. Even that will not constitute the most indelible part of your legacy.
No, that will be the fact a Capitol policeman was killed by your supporters. He was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and beaten with poles attached to American flags.
How did that make you feel?
Please sir, keep urging your followers to stand down, to accept the result of the election and to begin to repair the tattered fabric of our democracy.
I beg you.
Sincerely, me.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
