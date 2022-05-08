Mothers are the luckiest people in the world.
Hear me out, ladies. Despite the fact Junior just stopped up the toilet with his toy aardvark and is screaming his head off while water pours out over the rim of the toilet bowl like some sort of mini Niagara Falls. Oh, and don’t forget the baby just dropped a load in her diaper and is adding her voice to the general chaos, and your third child, whom you married several years ago, is griping because his favorite shirt is still in the hamper and he has an important meeting. In spite of all that, you are lucky.
You are lucky because you are loved. Everybody loves their mother. Whenever anyone gets on TV for anything, whether because they have just been elected president or they won a drawing for free groceries at their local supermarket, the first words out of their mouth are usually “Hi mom.” It’s rarely “Hi dad,” or even, “I’d like to thank the academy.”
Moms are lucky to be so universally beloved. Everybody has, or at least had, a mother. From the ridiculous to the sublime, from pillars of society to the dregs, from the most perfect to the most completely and utterly flawed, everybody had a mother.
Adolph Hitler had a mother. Her name was Klara. It is said she was the only person he genuinely loved. Mercifully she died of cancer in 1907, so she never saw the monster her little boy would become.
Mother Teresa had a mother. Her name was Dranafile Bojaxhiu. She lived until 1972, more than enough time to see her daughter become a beloved mother herself, to the poor, the hungry and the disenfranchised.
Vladimir Putin had a mother. Her name was Maria Ivanovna Shelomova. She lived until 1998, the year before he ascended from KGB thug to Russian prime minister. She didn’t have to watch him become dictator, then invade and brutalize a sovereign nation, bringing death, destruction and sorrow to thousands, many of whom were mothers.
Anthony Fauci had a mother. Her name was Eugenia and she was a child of Italian immigrants who was born in New York City’s Little Italy. She passed away in 1965, when her son was still in medical school. She thus didn’t live to see him go on to become one of the world’s leading experts in infectious disease and immunization.
She also didn’t see him climb to the rank of chief medical advisor to the president. Of course she also didn’t have to watch him become a target of some on the political right, most notably Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who recently said Fauci should be prosecuted and executed. All this because he advocated for vaccines, masks, lockdown and quarantine in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which, despite his best efforts, has to date killed more than one million Americans and 6.24 million worldwide. And how many of those were mothers?
But how many of the victims of COVID-19 were sons and daughters? How many of those annihilated by Hitler’s “final solution” were beloved children? How many children gave their lives to try and stop the Nazi evil? And how many sons and daughters are dying every day as yet another despot tries to crush democracy under his boot heel?
Mothers are lucky, though motherhood is perhaps the hardest job in the world. Children turn to their mothers for everything, from a hug and a reassuring word when we fall and scrape our knee, to advice on everything from schoolwork and dating to whether or not our new flame will turn out to be our forever love.
Mothers are lucky. They are like children who patiently wind up the propellers on balsa wood airplanes and then let them go, watching and rooting like crazy as they climb and dance on the afternoon breeze, praying fervently they won’t go nose over and plunge to the ground. And then, if they do, picking them up and repeating the process.
Mothers are lucky. The natural order is they will not outlive their children, they will survive long enough to take pride in their creation, then leave the world to their offspring as they go to their eternal rest. But when a mother must bury her child, the pain must be indescribable.
Go see your mother today. Take her flowers, chocolate, jewelry, whatever she likes. Or if you can’t visit, call. Tell her you love her. Make her day. And if you can’t call or visit, think of her.
I take it back. Mothers aren’t the luckiest people in the world, those who still have their mothers with them are.
Happy mother’s day.
