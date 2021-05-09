“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” — Honoré de Balzac
At its core, the demands and joys of motherhood have changed little over the centuries.
Mothers are life-givers, nurturers and teachers. They worry, they fuss, they fret, they cajole, they nag, they sacrifice, they encourage, they inspire, they challenge.
When women become mothers, they resemble nurturing, warming stars revolving around the axis of their children’s lives.
At one time your mother was your whole world, literally.
Hers was the first face you saw, the first voice you heard, the first hand you held.
She was warmth, comfort, a soothing presence in this jarring, jangling new environment into which you found yourself so rudely thrust.
She washed you, changed you, burped you, fed you, rocked you and tucked you in.
As you grew, hers was the leg you pulled yourself upright on before your first abortive attempts to walk. And hers were the arms that held you when your walk ended in a wailing heap on the kitchen floor.
She dressed you up and showed you off, fretting as she passed you from hand to hand, cheek to cheek, at family gatherings. These people smelled funny, tasted funny and didn’t know quite where to put their hands when they held you. Crying always brought you back to her, it seemed, so it was a technique you employed often.
You learned to walk, then to run, then you learned skinned knees really hurt. She eased the hurt with kisses, cookies and spray stuff from underneath the bathroom sink.
Being a mother is hard. Ask any mother you know, she’ll tell you. Even being a mother-to-be is no bed of roses. Your back hurts, your feet hurt, your body suddenly seems to be in open rebellion against you and your little bundle of joy is firmly pressed up against your bladder day and night. In the middle of the night, junior decides to give you a swift kick. You awaken. Hubby rouses, but then quickly begins snoring again. You resist the urge to give him a swift kick.
During the past 14 months or so that we have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, motherhood only got tougher, if that is even possible.
Mothers became teachers, guiding their offspring through the trials and travails of remote learning. They also became tutors, reaching back in their memories to their own school days and finding out just how many of their lessons they remembered, and how many they had forgotten.
And these new responsibilities came at a time when so many mothers were working from home, balancing school, child care, Zoom meetings and the other demands of their remote work life. And, oh yeah, at the end of the day, like clockwork, comes the inevitable question, “Mom, what’s for dinner?”
Mothers have changed little over the centuries. They want only what is best for their children. They want their children to grow to be happy and healthy.
And they want grandchildren. Grandchildren are like your own children, but you can send them home when you get tired of them. And it’s not that you don’t worry about them just as much as you did your own kids, it’s just that you have more help.
Today, all over the country, mothers will be treated to barely edible breakfast in bed and showered with portraits drawn in crayon, misshapen clay ashtrays and bouquets of flowers plucked from the neighbor’s garden.
They will all smile, some wiping away tears, no matter how lumpy the gift, or the breakfast.
They are mothers, after all, the only people in the world who really mean it when they say, “It’s the thought that counts.”
If you are lucky you have your mother by your side long into your life. She becomes more friend and mentor than parent. If she is with you long enough, your roles may even be reversed.
If you are not lucky all you have are your memories and the faint echoes of her voice dancing at the periphery of your consciousness.
You are her, she is you, or was you. Even when you are separated by distance or death, she is with you.
Thanks Mom, for everything.
