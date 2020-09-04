My Monday was no ordinary Monday.
August 31, 2020, will forever be a monumental date to me.
For one year ago on that day signified the laying to rest of the most important lady in my life.
My mother had passed onto glory land four weeks prior, but due to my father’s ill health, we had to delay the celebration by nearly a month. (He’s doing well today, by the way.)
Even now as I draft this, I weep. I’m happy Mom’s happy in heaven, but I’m sad I can’t call her with the news of why this date will always be a big one for me from now on.
The news being I landed a job.
All summer has been a vacation of sorts, according to my retired friends anyway.
When I got laid off, it was unexpected. Shocking even. I also assumed I’d be able to find another job within weeks.
Enter the coronavirus and the dire state of the nation … and God’s ultimate plans for me.
Waiting — and not knowing — was the hard part. As you well know by now, I like having a schedule and regular routine. I felt discombobulated.
But then the call finally came! I began working again on Monday.
I consider myself blessed. My closest friends have been an encouragement, and all my bills have been paid even though I wasn’t sure how.
I’m aiming to make my mom proud as I enter this new phase of my life without her. After all, she’s the one who introduced me to the eternal hope that comes in knowing Jesus.
My hope is you’re holding on, too. You will make it.
Believe me, there will be days, weeks, months, and even years you won’t feel like holding on, but you must.
You may think you’re alone, that the struggle is too great, that you can’t go on — because what’s the point?
You’re not alone, friend!
This moment in time will pass. I promise.
Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 that we shouldn’t lose heart because “Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
You also need to remember God has promised He will never leave you or abandon you. (Deuteronomy 31:6)
Sometimes it may feel like He has, but in reality, He’s always there. He may seem quiet because He’s working out those threads in the tapestry of your life in the background, preparing the next best thing for you.
I kept asking why did I lose the position I enjoyed? Then I started asking why didn’t I even get any interviews for the positions I applied for? Next I wondered how the heck was I going to maintain the lifestyle I’d been accustomed to without the salary I was used to receiving?
I repeatedly asked the Lord when was He going to fix this situation?
His answer to me was wait.
“Wait on Me,” He told me. “While you wade through 16 weeks of uncertainty, I’m busy getting your next job ready for you, and it will be so spectacular, you’re going to be in awe of what I did for you.”
And in awe, I am.
He promised me long ago He had my prosperous future planned (Jeremiah 29:11) and to be strong and courageous in my journey because He’d be there with me wherever I was (Joshua 1:9).
I imagine my mom would be hugging me about now as we talk about how Mondays aren’t so bad ... .
If you need to speak to someone about how to hold on or to find this hope I’ve referred to, please email me at justholdonrr@gmail.com with your first name and a phone number. I will connect you with those who can help.
