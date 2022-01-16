Imagine, if you will, that you are considered a second-class citizen, or not a citizen at all.
Consider that you are treated by the majority of humanity as some sort of sub-human, not smart enough, not good enough, not enough enough.
Imagine being told you couldn’t sit where you wanted in a restaurant or on a public bus, that you couldn’t eat where you preferred, or spend the night in the hotel of your choosing, or buy the home of your desires in the neighborhood of your dreams.
Have you ever been followed around a store by a suspicious clerk who kept their watchful eyes on you until you went out the door?
Imagine being owned by another person, treated not like a human being but as a piece of equipment, an item of furniture, to be bought and sold, used and discarded when your parts begin to fail.
If you are white, these scenarios are all but unthinkable. If you are a person of color, however, these scenarios are simply part of your heritage.
Black Americans are largely the descendants of those brought to this country in chains, crammed into the holds of wooden ships. They were emancipated in 1865 but freedom only went so far. It failed to afford them the full rights of their fellow Americans. Plessy vs. Ferguson saw to that in 1896 when the Supreme Court ruled in the case of a black man arrested for riding in a whites-only rail car. In their ruling the justices held that the 14th Amendment did not and could not require elimination of “all distinctions based upon color,” thus establishing the basis for the scourge of discrimination and segregation that dominated the next several decades.
Such treatment based solely on a person’s pigment is maddening, and sparked anger among black Americans, enmity that occasionally led to violent confrontations like those occurring in 1965 in Los Angeles and in 1967 in Detroit, among many others.
But then came along a man for whom violence was anathema. Martin Luther King urged those who believed in his message not to stand for the unfair treatment of Blacks by whites in this country, but to protest peacefully.
He urged those who followed him to follow the biblical principle of turning the other cheek. Thus when marchers in places like Montgomery and Selma were sprayed with fire hoses, beaten with nightsticks or set upon by police dogs, they reacted passively, bearing the blows with as much dignity and grace as they could muster under the circumstances.
“Nonviolence is absolute commitment to the way of love,” he once said. “Love is not emotional bash; it is not empty sentimentalism. It is the active outpouring of one’s whole being into the being of another.”
Martin Luther King chose to emphasize love over hate, forgiveness over bitterness, the open hand of friendship over the closed fist of violence.
“Love is the greatest force in the universe,” he once wrote. “It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God.”
King was arrested 29 times for standing up for his beliefs. He once was stabbed by a deranged woman wielding a letter opener, the weapon coming dangerously close to his heart. He was struck by a rock during a march in Chicago, falling to his knees briefly before rising and continuing on. But he continued to preach nonviolence, despite all the violence wreaked upon him and his followers.
He had a dream, he told us, of an America that did not notice, or at least did not care, about the color of a person’s skin, a nation in which everyone would be judged on the basis of their character, not their hue.
That America remains merely a dream, nearly 54 years after he was cut down by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis. There has been progress, but it has been discouragingly slow.
Monday we pause to remember Dr. King, to honor his legacy and ponder his words of wisdom. We also should remember that color doesn’t matter, it is merely someone’s hue, what matters is how you treat other people and how they treat you. We are all just human beings, flawed though we may be. We should treat each other with respect and a generous measure of dignity.
When that happens, and only then, will King’s dream come true.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
