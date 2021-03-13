“War is hell.” — Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman
I’ve been watching the Netflix series “World War II in Colour,” which takes the viewer from before the conflict, the rise of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis, through fascism and the rise of Japan’s militaristic society to its conclusion.
I’ve been somewhat amazed at what I know about the war from history books, but also a bit amazed at things I really didn’t know, or just didn’t read in depth.
One of the things I learned from the series is how easily the war could have been avoided at several stages in the 1930s, as the clouds of war were brewing — and had been brewing — since the armistice was signed to end the First World War in 1918.
For example, it doesn’t take much of a historian to reach the conclusion that Europe was so deadset against another conflict that it allowed things to fester that probably wouldn’t have been a problem had there not been a First World War.
Europe was war-weary; America, isolationist.
The dead and maimed from World War I still were very fresh on the minds of the peoples of France and England, Belgium and the areas where the War to End All Wars had reached.
An entire generation of fighting-age men had been decimated in both France and England — two of the three great powers in Europe to have suffered.
Russia, the third great power at the time, had seen the Bolshevik Revolution reduce that country to near third-world status from 1917 into the 1920s.
Europe, it seemed, was ripe for fascism — a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, which included the forcible suppression of opposition and opposing political viewpoints.
The peoples of Europe — save for Germany and Italy — would have done anything not to have another world war.
Then, along comes Adolph Hitler and the Nazis, his brown shirts and secret police and voila — a madman, a power-hungry figure who could spellbind a nation into ultranationalism. Add to that mix Benito Mussolini and the Japanese Empire, and you get the Second World War that was even more devastating than the first.
I pretty much knew all of that had existed long before I watched this series.
What I didn’t really realize, after watching just a few shows, was how Hitler was able to gamble against long odds and pull off the Second World War. He had good, competent, forward-thinking generals who were able to see into the future of warfare and not fight the previous war in the same way.
That, in a nutshell, had been the history of warfare up until the First World War, which had seen the development of the machine gun, the tank, the airplane and chemical warfare on a large scale.
But that war had been bogged down by thinking from previous wars — how previous wars had been fought.
The thinking was more on static lines, on static positions, and fighting for yards of earth.
What the German army of the late-1930s brought to warfare was unique and new, while employing modern weapons.
The Germans, to start the war, had relied on speed and blitzkrieg — an intense military campaign to bring about swift victory.
It left the thinking of mud, artillery bombardments and trench warfare of World War I in the muck of history.
But what most stood out to me was the fact the Germans basically attacked France with troops who had been laced with methamphetamine.
We like to think meth is a fairly recent addition to the always seemingly growing drug problem here in America. But meth goes back to the 1930s, when the German chemist Friedrich Hauschild synthesized methamphetamine, which was a close cousin to America’s amphetamine Benzedrine.
The Berlin-based pharmaceutical company Temmler-Werke began selling meth under the brand name Pervitin in the winter of 1937, as Europe and the world watched as the storm clouds of World War II brewed. Pervitin became well known within months — the tablet wildly popular and which could be purchased without a prescription.
In fact, Germans could buy boxed chocolates spiked with meth. The German army, as it prepared to attack France, realized blitzkrieg depended on speed, relentlessly pushing ahead with tanks and troops, both day and night without respite.
Starting May 10, 1940, German tanks covered 240 miles of challenging terrain, including the thought-to-be impenetrable Ardennes Forest, in 11 days, bypassing entranced French and British forces on the formidable Maginot line.
Meth made the Germans look like supermen, who fought and traveled without sleep for up to 72 hours.
The Nazis wrought more than just killing and destruction.
They helped perpetuate a psychological addiction to a substance from which society, to this day, still suffers.
Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His column blog is at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.