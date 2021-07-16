The time travelers are at it again!
Last week, some Oklahoma lawmakers announced they want to mess with time. I’m talking about the idea of eliminating the annual twice-a-year clock switcheroo that we all do as fall and winter settle in and spring and summer start.
There are several bills ready for introduction in the next legislation session that propose permanently eliminating the time change that comes with daylight-saving time or keeping it in place for good.
Over the last decade, there has been an inordinate amount of whining, in my honest opinion, about the annual time switch. I mean, seriously, what is the big deal? Have we, as a nation, become so soft, so fragile that we can’t handle a day or two each year of a slight inconvenience as we switch the clocks?
According to a poll done in 2019, 31% of Americans want to move to daylight-saving time all year around. About 40% want standard time to be permanent. About 28% want to keep it the way it is.
I guess I am solidly in the minority, but proudly so. Personally, I have no problem with the time change twice a year. I like the switch to daylight-saving time the best because it means we have more light later in the day. However, keeping one time or the other permanent really is more of a wash. The darkest months are December, January and February, and the lightest months are June, July and August.
If we keep daylight-saving time all year around, in those darkest months, the sun in Oklahoma will not rise until about 8:30 a.m. To me, that’s a problem for children trying to get to school and people trying to get to work. Going to school and work in the dark is very unmotivating. I remember in the late 1970s, for some reason, the government went to daylight-saving time early in the winter. I was in junior high school, and we were going to school in the dark. Talk about tired kids!
If we keep standard time all year around, then say goodbye to those late sunsets in June, July and August. The sun would be setting around 7:30 instead of 8:30-9 p.m. Personally, I like being able to enjoy late evening hours in the summer, and I’ll bet most other people do as well. I can’t imagine a single good argument for having more darkness in the warm, summer months, other than it’s hard to get younger kids to bed when it’s still light outside. Solutions there are get darker curtains or let the kids stay up later in the summer. I dealt with it as a parent of young kids — I don’t recall it being a big issue at all.
As an aside, I used to know the man who was actually responsible for getting daylight-saving time extended by a couple of weeks back in the 1980s. I interviewed J. Phillip Halstead about his role in the change when he was a business director at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan., a gig he took after being the manager of public affairs at Chlorox Co. When he was with Chlorox, he was tasked with increasing the sales of its Kingsford brand of charcoal. He found that sales of charcoal would go up 5-15% for each month that had an extra hour of daylight. “More light equaled more barbecues and more charcoal briquettes,” he said. He lobbied Congress and got it done.
According to Halstead, that change generated about $4 billion in additional sales for outside-based recreation. Think about how important outside recreation is in our culture today. Daylight is an economic driver.
Yes, the time change is a little inconvenient, but it’s not THAT inconvenient. It lets us save the daylight in the summer months and prohibits an extremely late sunrise in the middle of winter.
So, leave the time change alone, I say. As far as legislative priorities go, the time change should be way, way down on the list. I think on that point, all Oklahomans can agree.
Allen is publisher/editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
