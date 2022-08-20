“Just before we pass from this earth, we take with us our own, unique memories. A fervent hope is that we are a lasting memory for someone else.”
Don’t go looking for the author of this quote because it’s mine.
I’ve always wondered if how I perceive memories — how I store them in my brain — is the same way you perceive memories.
None of us can know to a certainty, since each and every one of us here on planet earth is unique.
Yep, 7.97 billion humans on the planet is the latest estimation — 7.97 billion unique memories.
With our ever-challenging climate problems, our wars, our political upheavals and our constant struggles against disease, it’s amazing mankind is still here.
Maybe people are like cockleburs and weeds — mankind will always be here.
I’m sure the now-extinct T-Rex and Megalodon, the dodo bird and passenger pigeon felt the same way.
See what I mean?
So, why do we have memories?
By definition, memories are the mental faculty of retaining and recalling past experience.
Now what I ate for a snack at my work desk last Friday should be a memory, right?
Well, I can’t remember, so it’s not a memory if I can’t remember it.
But, it happened and I simply can’t recall — not at my age now, not when I was 18.
That brain information is just gone forever.
So, why do some potential memories disappear into space and are no longer in my memory?
Today will be gone tomorrow and we can never bring it back — unless it becomes that pesky memory.
Memories are funny things, they sometimes come out of nowhere.
Earlier this week I had a dream that was a memory.
I was with a number of my former Civil War living history re-enacting buddies at a past event.
It was one of those frustration dreams where I know everyone, saw everyone in our company camp, yet they didn’t see or recognize me.
Very odd as to why I had the dream, but the memories of past experiences seemed to be moving the dream along until I woke up, quite unsatisfied at its conclusion.
So, I had a memory dream, which is not really a memory.
Or is it?
Memories most times are of happy things, or sad and bad things that have happened to us over our lives.
Memories are of family, classmates and friends who moved on from this life — memories of what we did in our youth with relatives that are still alive, but whom we have simply lost touch with over the years are some of my best.
I categorize these memories as just the fact life goes on.
I found this on verywellmind.com:
“Memory refers to the psychological processes of acquiring, storing, retaining and later retrieving information. There are three major processes involved in memory: encoding, storage and retrieval.
“Human memory involves the ability to both preserve and recover information. However, this is not a flawless process. Sometimes people forget or misremember things. Other times, information is not properly encoded in memory in the first place.”
I found this way of looking at memories to be pretty basic, but as I read on, this explanation was given:
“Researchers have long believed that memories form due to changes in brain nerve cells. Our understanding today is that memories are created through the connections that exist between these neurons — either by strengthening these connections or through the growth of new connections.”
Oh dear. Did I mess up my nerve cells back when I was in my 20s and 30s, and ate a bag of Fritos and a Dr. Pepper for breakfast at work every day at the family weekly newspaper, while reading the morning papers?
Was it Frito dust that helped me form my younger memories, or that hindered them and my health?
Nope, since Fritos, popcorn and cream gravy — not eaten at the same time, yuck — are ensconced in my idea of food groups, let’s hope my mind isn’t messing with my memories.
I can remember vividly many things that happened in my youth I want to retain in my mind — and have.
But, why?
Maybe I’ve spilled over into what is the meaning of life, and have memories to keep me going.
And finally, from verywellmind.com: “The ability to access and retrieve information from long-term memory allows us to actually use these memories to make decisions, interact with others and solve problems. But in order to be retrievable, memories have to be organized in some way.”
Uh oh, I’m in trouble. I have disorganized memories, and may be in need of a brain transplant.
Anyone have a spare brain out there you’re not using? I have memories I need organizing.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.