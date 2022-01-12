How are you adjusting to a winter blast within our summer? Think about it.
I finally got my winter coat and warm hat and lined gloves out of the winter closet because it turned so cold so fast. Now I understand it may turn back to warm and then cold again. As I write this it is like a minus-16 wind-chill factor. That is cold in anybody’s language.
I talked to my sister to see if she was OK and she said she was cozy as could be because she started a fire in her old wood stove in her den and was snuggled up to it with a heavy robe on. She has central heating like we all do, but there is nothing like a wood stove to warm us all around like we were on a rotisserie. We remember those wonderful cold mornings when we were kids and slept in a room that was very cold. We jumped out of bed each morning and ran (and I mean RAN) into the dining room where the big wood heating stove was to dress and get all warm inside and out. Those were the days.
Our home is an energy-efficient house so it doesn’t need much attention to get ready for winter except to disconnect the outdoor hoses and cover the faucets. We brought in the patio cushions and cleaned them for next spring. We saved what plants we wanted and discarded the others. We washed the flower pots and have them ready for next spring too. In general, I think we have the house and yard ready for a blanket of snow.
I remember when I was a kid how we winterized the barns with hay for the cattle and horses so the barn was toasty warm. We made sure all animals had shelter and plenty of water at all times. No matter what, we did not neglect the animals as they were our livelihood. The horses were our transportation and the cows gave milk, thus cream and butter. The chickens provided eggs. The geese provided down for pillows. We ate the sheep, as well as shearing them to sell the wool. Like I said, those animals were our livelihood. Their comfort came before our own. Only after we did the chores and made sure all creatures were fed, watered and settled in for the night, did we go to the house to get warm by the fire and eat supper. Then we could enjoy the evenings by the fire.
We loved when it snowed. I don’t remember snowball fights so much but we played “Fox and Goose,” and made snow angels and then gathered fresh white snow and mixed it with cream and vanilla and sugar and got headaches from eating that wonderful snow-cream.
Winterizing meant getting food stored in the cellar when there was no vegetation available until spring. We canned all summer to get ready for winter. We waited until winter to make the jellies but we canned the plum juice in half- gallon jars in readiness for jelly when we could stand at the hot stove and watch it. We butchered and cured meat. We made crocks of kraut. We rendered lard and made sausage
We got out the winter clothing, boots, mittens, scarves and winter socks. The worst of all was to dig out those awful cotton stockings to wear under our dresses to school. I hated those hose. Everybody did. All the girls took them off or rolled them down after they walked to school. Back in those days, ladies did not wear jeans unless they wore them for outside work or under their dresses like leggings for school. What a difference it would have made if we could have worn them back when we were walking that three-quarters of a mile to and from school in the winter. I am glad styles have changed as we can be much warmer these days.
Now winterizing ourselves is a bigger chore. I, like many others, do not like the daylight-savings time. Winter evenings are bad enough without making them even shorter. But I have found that the way to endure being shut up during icy, snowy weather is to keep busy and contented.
I have made a list of things I want to do this winter while we are housebound. I want to go through old pictures and some new ones and make sure they are marked and filed in my boxes according to family or subject. I have a box of Grandma’s pictures that we inherited and few of them are marked so the identity is lost and gone forever. I don’t want my pictures to fade into history with no one knowing who they are. Our ancestors, families, and friends are too important to forget.
I want to weed through my vast collection of recipes and cookbooks. That may take most of the winter, but it has to be done. I save every recipe that sounds good, so it will be difficult to cull them. I go through them every year and every year my recipe collection needs gleaning.
While I am going through recipes I will pick out the special ones that have meaning to our family and make a “Celebration Cook Book,” so I won’t have to search for a recipe for a holiday. I will put all my favorite candy recipes and cookie recipes and others in order. My granddaughter said to call it “Grandma’s Cook’en Book.” No matter what I call it, it will be just old family recipes that I use over and over and over. It seems holidays when all our families get together, we want the same old tried and true recipes we have always enjoyed. They are holiday traditions by now.
I will continue to organize our garage and holiday decorations and label every box and keep only what I want or need. I no longer decorate every door knob and everything like I once did so I will let them go. Park Avenue, get ready.
In winter we are happy with some kind of soup and crackers or hot bread. We then have a simple but delightful dessert. I think you will enjoy this one:
Date Pudding
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
1½ cups chopped dates
½ cup chopped nuts (I used walnuts)
½ teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
½ cup milk
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter
1½ cups boiling water
Mix flour, sugar, dates, nuts, salt, baking powder and milk. Pour into greased 9x9-inch baking dish. In medium saucepan combine brown sugar, butter and water. Bring to boil and cook for two to three minutes. Pour syrup over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Serve warm or cold with whipped cream.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
