”I am a collection of thoughts and memories and likes and dislikes. I am the things that have happened to me and the sum of everything I’ve ever done. I am the clothes I wear on my back. I am every place and every person and every object I have ever come across. I am a bag of bones stuck to a very large rock spinning a thousand miles an hour.” ~ Macaulay Culkin
I like quotes from people who have actually thought out what they want to say to others.
You know, you agree with something and wish in the back of your mind you had said that first and gotten your name in a search for quotes on a subject I like to call “likes.”
Now likes is not an accurate enough word for the things over my life I have truly enjoyed doing or being part of.
It’s those occasionally big, most-times small things I have liked to do in my spare time or at holidays or vacations or trips or however you want to quantify.
I don’t like the term “hobbies” so much as I do pleasant and enduring memories.
So, why do we like certain things? Or, on the flip side, why do we dislike certain things and are selective in our brains over our own personal histories here on this planet?
I like to ask questions that sometimes can’t be answered without a person digging deeply into their mind and experiences before they can truly answer my query. You know, make you think about something in your life that moved you to have a like or a dislike.
I prefer the “like” part far more than the “dislike,” but that’s just me.
A negative internet troll will prefer the “dislike” far more, because dislike is what they like. Weird, huh?
So, why do we like certain things? Is it in our genetic make-up, is it in our life’s history, is it something we want to aspire to or is it just our brain’s way of distracting us, however momentarily, from our daily grind?
Got lots of question marks in today’s column.
Maybe it’s something quite inconsequential from our early days as kids.
Maybe it comes upon us from our earliest recollections — slowly swinging on an old, rusting swing set as kids on a summer’s day, when there was no school to get up for and attend, when your mind could just gaze out ahead of you and be filled with sights, sounds and smells around you.
When you could imagine yourself doing this forever, just blankly staring ahead and swinging and enjoying an ever-so-small moment to yourself.
I think that’s how we first see “likes” in our lives.
Over the years, there are only a handful of things I really still like to do — or at least wish I still could do would be a better way of looking at this.
I truly enjoyed riding around the sometimes paved, sometimes dirt streets of Waukomis when I was growing up, and just riding.
I enjoyed my first .22-cal. single-shot rifle and shooting it. I still have that old rifle and I still enjoy shooting at targets when I can find the time from work and life. As I think about it, burning powder — particularly black powder — was and is a way I cleared my mind and concentrate on something besides the every day.
Likes to me are my escape.
I very, very much used to like running. I still would be running if my knees would allow me to, but walking daily has filled in that void quite well.
I used to love playing touch or flag football down at the Waukomis city park before the tennis courts were placed there.
If you had offered me $100 or a chance to play touch football, I would have taken the latter every single time. I loved it — and I still would except my knees might revolt.
Father Time, you see, took charge of my likes a few decades ago.
I also had a tremendous affinity for being a Civil War living history re-enactor over three decades.
It was not easy to do, wearing a heavy wool uniform in the steamy days of summer in some far-flung battlefield in Louisiana or Georgia, Missouri or Tennessee, but I wouldn’t trade those memories or days for anything.
Anything.
I loved — and still love — to play games of trivia, remembering obscure tidbits that others probably scoff at, but which remembering and digging from my brain give a quiet satisfaction that I still have a mind and know how to use it.
So, if something makes you happy, makes you smile to yourself and nobody else, you’ve got the same bug I have.
Cool, huh?
