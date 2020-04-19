One-hundred sixty-eight.
One-hundred sixty-eight people dead.
It seems like an almost insignificant number when you consider the thousands who have died in the weeks since the scourge of coronavirus reached our shores.
In our state alone we are rapidly approaching that number of COVID-19 deaths.
On one day earlier this week there were nearly 800 coronavirus deaths in New York.
One hundred sixty eight. Though that number may pale in comparison to casualty counts in more widespread tragedies, there was, is and never will be anything insignificant about it.
These people, these men, women and children, were not victims of the battle against some unseen plague like COVID-19, did not lose their lives as the result of some sort of natural disaster, were not the casualties of war.
These were ordinary people, doing ordinary things in the most ordinary ways, on what otherwise would have been a thoroughly ordinary, unremarkable day.
These were 168 people who were the very definition of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
At 9:01 a.m. on April 19, 1995, the world was as it should have been on this thoroughly ordinary, unremarkable day.
At 9:02, however, the world tilted on its axis and this day would never again be considered anything close to ordinary or unremarkable.
At that instant, 4,800 pounds of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, nitromethane and diesel fuel packed in the back of a rented truck parked in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City exploded with the force of more than 5,000 pounds of TNT.
Ammonium nitrate fertilizer by itself is a good, inexpensive source of nitrogen, an essential soil nutrient necessary for plant growth. Nitromethane is the stuff that helps propel Top Fuel dragsters down the track at breakneck speeds. Diesel fuel, of course, powers everything from pickup trucks to large semi tractors, from buses to trains, from boats to barges.
By themselves they are valuable commodities. Put them all together and they spell death and destruction.
Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols weren’t mad at the people inside the Murrah Building on April 19, 1995, 25 years ago today. They didn’t even know them. They weren’t angry with Oklahoma City or with the state as a whole. Instead they were mad at the U.S. government, so they decided to blow up a government building, even one as seemingly insignificant as the Murrah Building, a thoroughly ordinary and unremarkable place.
It was fitting since the duo were, themselves, thoroughly ordinary and unremarkable, a pair of former soldiers who were misfits and malcontents, contributing little or nothing to society.
But in that instant, at precisely 9:02 a.m. on April 19, 1995, these two losers became part of history. Their names will never be forgotten. More’s the pity. They are not the ones we should remember. We should try and forget McVeigh, who paid for his crime with his life in June of 2001, and Nichols, who rots to this day in a cell in Colorado’s Supermax prison.
Instead we should remember those thoroughly ordinary, unremarkable people doing thoroughly ordinary, unremarkable things on that tragic day.
We should remember people like Cynthia L. Campbell Brown, who was 26 on the day of the bombing. She was a special agent for the Secret Service. Just six weeks before she died, she married Ron Brown in the Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman, Texas, the same church in which her funeral was held. She was described by her family as “the glue that bound our family together.”
We should remember Donald Earl Burns Sr. The 62-year-old was a construction analyst for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and had been a football coach and woodworking teacher at Douglass High School. One of his former players, Albert Chandler, said, “He affected the lives of all his players in a positive way.”
Then there were the youngest victims, whom we certainly must keep alive in our memories since their lives were snuffed before they even really began. We should remember Aaron Coverdale, who was 5 the day he died. He was big brother to Elijah Coverdale, 2, who likewise was killed in the bombing. Aaron was a thoughtful child, picking up Elijah’s toys and setting out his grandma’s keys and glasses every day so she wouldn’t forget them.
One-hundred sixty-eight people, thoroughly ordinary, unremarkable people as far as the wider world was concerned, but not to those who knew and loved them. Each and every one of them was special, cherished, adored and, after this quarter century, still sorely missed.
Of course the bombing accomplished its goal, rocking the government to its very foundation, bringing about massive change and greatly advancing the far right causes the perpetrators espoused.
Of course not. All the bombing did was kill 168 people and cause widespread destruction. Like all acts of terror it accomplished nothing save for murder and mayhem on a grand scale.
So today in the midst of these thoroughly extraordinary, singularly remarkable times we pause to remember that terrible day and take comfort in the fact that just as we did in the aftermath of April 19, 1995, we will grieve our losses, bury our dead, dry our tears and move on, all the while keeping alive the memories of those we mourn.
