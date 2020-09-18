COLUMN: Maybe we should let COVID-19 keep Cherokee Strip Days

September 16th has come and gone, with no fanfare, no parades or celebrations.
No, I am not talking about Mexican Independence Day. I am talking about the 127th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run, which was the birth of Enid, and the opening of Northwest Oklahoma, on Sept. 16, 1893.
Normally this event — which would have been celebrated with Cherokee Strip Days last weekend — would be cause for parades, large gatherings downtown and all the hoopla you’d expect from a celebration in small-town mid-America.
Of course, this year, Cherokee Strip Days fell victim, like so many other events, to COVID-19. The event was canceled in August.
The pandemic will pass, and this community, like all others, will resume some semblance of normalcy. But, as we look forward to that new normal, I think it’s appropriate to ask: Should we continue to celebrate the Cherokee Strip Land Run?
Observe it? Yes, absolutely. It was a significant historical event, especially in this community. But, should we revel in it? Should we celebrate what was, in fact, the wholesale theft of land promised to those who had already been pushed from their ancestral lands?
Here’s some context, borrowed from my (perhaps equally unpopular) column, around this time in 2018.
The Cherokee Outlet was 8.1 million acres of land guaranteed to the Cherokee in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota to provide access to western hunting grounds from their reservation in what’s now Northeast Oklahoma.
While the Cherokee did not settle in the Outlet, they did derive a significant portion of their nation’s income from leasing the ground, culminating in an 1889 five-year contract with Cherokee Strip Livestock Association for $200,000 annually in grazing rights.
Congress, bowing to racial and economic factors, nullified the contract that same year, and in 1890 President Benjamin Harrison outlawed grazing contracts in the Outlet.
Deprived of the use of and profit from land to which they’d been guaranteed perpetual and unmolested access, the Cherokee were left with few options but to concede to government pressure to sell — at less than half the price they’d previously rejected from the cattlemen.
Between the initial sale and a 1964 settlement with the Indian Claims Commission, the Cherokee Nation was paid less than $2 per acre in 1893 dollars for the land in the Outlet. An expert from Oklahoma State University called to testify before the commission estimated the land was worth more than $10 per acre in 1893.
Now, for those keeping score, that is definitely extortion, if not outright theft.
But, the great land grab we celebrate around Sept. 16 came only after at least 1,500 wars and armed attacks against indigenous people in what now makes up the United States.
Those conflicts, combined with diseases introduced by European settlers and starvation due to the loss of hunting grounds, depleted the indigenous population from as many as 15 million in 1492 to fewer than 238,000 by the close of the 19th century.
The Cherokee who were forced into giving up the Outlet were the survivors or direct descendants of those who lost far more valuable homelands in the American Southeast, and were forced west on the Trail of Tears — a death march of about 100,000 people that claimed an estimated 15,000 lives, including as many as 5,000 Cherokee.
That is what we’ve been celebrating each year, with our mythologized stories of equality and opportunity.
Don’t get me wrong — we do need to remember and mark this occasion. But it is no cause over which we should celebrate, at least not without acknowledging the death, pain, blood and tears inflicted on innocent families to make this community possible.
COVID-19 has taken much from us, including this year’s Cherokee Strip Days. Perhaps, as we move forward, we should allow this old celebration to die, so something new can be born in its place.
Instead of celebrating one side of a crime against humanity, let us acknowledge what it really was, grieve over the great sins committed to take this land, and commit ourselves to a future that honors, works alongside and elevates those from whom so much has been taken.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
