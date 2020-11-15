Losing stinks.
I know, I have plenty of experience at it. I have rooted for losing pro baseball teams (the Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs) and football teams (the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions and now the Dallas Cowboys). I have watched my alma mater Oklahoma State University lose a whopping 78% of its football games with its fiercest rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.
I have lost church league softball games by double digit runs. I once saw my high school recreational league basketball team give up more than 100 points in a lopsided loss. At halftime all we talked about was holding our opponents under 100. We tried everything we could think of. We failed.
I’ve lost at golf, at tennis, at pitch, hearts, spades and poker. I have lost at chess and checkers. I have lost at pool and ping pong. I think I have lost at Monopoly, but who can tell, since most games are simply abandoned long before they conclude.
I have lost to my beloved bride at Clue. As a result I will no longer play that board game with her. In fairness, she won’t play me in Scrabble, either.
One thing I have never lost is an election. Of course, I’ve never run for anything, either.
Everybody loses. If you have never lost, you have never competed.
Nobody likes to lose. Of course if losing didn’t hurt so much winning wouldn’t be as sweet as it is.
There are many, many inspirational quotes about losing. “You can’t win unless you learn how to lose,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former basketball great and one-time coach of the now-defunct Oklahoma Storm professional basketball team based right here in our little town.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”
“Sometimes it is better to lose and do the right thing than to win and do the wrong thing,” said former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Baseball great George Brett said “If a tie is like kissing your sister, losing is like kissing your grandmother with her teeth out.” A little earthy, perhaps, but nonetheless motivational.
There are many ways to handle losing. You can rationalize. You can claim your opponent cheated. You can blame your teammates or your equipment. You can fault the referees or the umpires. You can even blame the weather.
But in the end there comes a point when you have to face it. You lost because your opponent did a better job than you.
At that point it behooves you to step up and be a gracious loser. Note I didn’t say good loser. That brings us to another quote, this one from the legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, “Show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser.”
Being a gracious loser is not being a good loser. Being a gracious loser is acknowledging your opponent’s accomplishment, shaking his or her hand (this was back in pre-COVID days, of course), and offering your congratulations, all the while seething inside.
Morgan Wooten, a legendary basketball coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., once said “You learn more from losing than winning. You learn how to keep going.”
Hyattsville is only 6.5 miles from Washington, D.C., where winning and losing is a hot-button issue these days.
A week ago Saturday major news outlets declared the race for the White House was effectively over and anointed former Vice President Joe Biden the winner over the incumbent, Donald Trump.
Thus far the president has defiantly refused to accept the fact Biden beat him, claiming instead that he was done in by widespread voter fraud. The president subsequently has filed lawsuits in several states alleging that he was cheated.
Thus far nothing the president and his attorneys have flung at the wall of our legal system has stuck. That brings to mind the old legal axiom that if you have the facts on your side, pound the facts, if the law is on your side, pound the law, if you have neither on your side, pound the table.
It appears the president is pounding the table, and the sound is beginning to ring hollow. If there is clear evidence of widespread voter fraud in any state in the union, it is time for the president and his legal team to present said evidence, to put all his cards on the table.
Otherwise it is time to accept the fact that he ran a good race, fought a good fight, but came up short. It is time for the president, and the rest of the country, to move on.
It is time for the president to listen to the words of yet another famous person who has opined on the subject of winning and losing.
A prominent man once said, “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”
Who said it, you ask? Donald J. Trump, that’s who.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.