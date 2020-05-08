COLUMN: Lynching persists — And still, white America chooses not to see

On Feb. 23 a man went for a jog in a quiet neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. Two other men thought he may have trespassed. So they armed themselves, followed him in a pickup, cornered him and killed him in the street.
On those bare details, our society would have little trouble coming to an opinion of what had happened. Even if the man had trespassed, few would say that justifies being hunted and shot in the street. But, add in some differing shades of skin tone, and the story takes on a whole new dimension.
Ahmaud Arbery was a black man. The men who hunted him down and executed him are white. Suddenly, explanations begin to surface for how the white men’s actions were justified — self-defense, even. They thought he might be armed. They thought he might be the person who’d committed crimes somewhere nearby, at some point in the past. And really, after being chased by armed white men in private vehicles, it really was the black man’s fault for resisting and getting himself shot. These are the excuses white America makes for white men when they hunt down and murder a black man. And in reality that’s all the killers knew for sure — Ahmaud Arbery was a black man.
What if these roles were reversed? Seriously, make even a half-hearted effort at objectivity, and look at this incident again. What if Ahmaud Arbery had been a white man, going for a jog, who was chased by two armed black men, then cornered and shot in the street?
Even a lukewarm attempt at honesty reveals a very different outcome in this tale. If two black men had hunted and killed in the street a white man, because they felt he was suspicious by virtue of his color, there would be no question as to what had happened. It would swiftly have been deemed murder, arrests would have been made at the scene, and in all likelihood those black men would face a predominantly white jury determined to see them die. Instead, because Arbery’s killers are white, they remain free to this day as Georgia authorities ponder the possibility of a grand jury — probably at least a month hence — to determine if chasing and executing an unarmed jogger should be considered a crime.
The gross difference in those outcomes is the very essence of white privilege in this country — a country founded on slavery, apartheid and genocide. Like the green-tinted spectacles of Oz’s Emerald City, white Americans are born with filters on our eyes that only allow us to see America as we wish America actually were, but never has been. We live in a red, white and blue fairy tale of equality, justice and opportunity, while our brothers and sisters who do not fit the heterosexual Anglo-Christian mold of America’s preferred identity face inequality, injustice, and all-too-often, extrajudicial killing.
The comfort of that myth — of pretending equality exists, injustice is behind us and men like Ahmaud Arbery don’t have to fear for their lives when they go for a jog — is the heart of white privilege.
I know most people who read this won’t want to hear it. Too bad. We have had for too long the luxury of ignoring injustice and inequality in this country. It is immoral, for as Martin Luther King Jr. pointed out, “It is hardly a moral act to encourage others patiently to accept injustice which he himself does not endure.”
Mamie Till Bradley tried to get us to see when she ordered her son Emmett’s casket opened for a three-day viewing after he was killed by a Mississippi lynch mob in 1955. She wanted America to see Emmett’s “battered and bloated corpse [so] everybody can see what they did to my boy.”
Still, we did not see.
Emmett Till’s battered and bloated corpse — like thousands of other black men and women lynched in America, including Ahmaud Arbery — was the “strange fruit” Billie Holiday sang in 1954: “Blood on the leaves and blood at the root; Black bodies swingin’ in the Southern breeze; Strange fruit hangin’ from the poplar trees.”
Still, we did not see.
In 1967, mere months before his assassination, Martin Luther King Jr. begged white Christians to see and act on the injustice and violence endemic in our made-for-whites society. “In the end,” King said, “we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Still, we did not see. And to this day we remain largely silent.
There is no way for white Americans to completely understand what it means to live black in America. But, if we truly desire our nation to ever become a land of equality, freedom and justice, we must take off the comfortable lenses of our white privilege. Today, on what should have been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday, let us really see him. Let us see a child of God, cut down in America by hatred and fear.
As white Americans we must begin to see our nation for what it truly is, as it truly is. And then we must get to work changing it.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
