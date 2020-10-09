COLUMN: Love — you can't talk about it too much

I’ve been told, by several sources recently, I talk too much about love.
Love is not practical. Love is not politically astute. Love is soft. Love is ideal, but not realistic. And so on.
By the ways of the world, those who’ve advised me to speak less of love offer good advice.
Look at those who are considered successful by the measure of this world. How many can be said to be guided by love? How many exemplify love in the actions that brought them success?
Speak of love in this world, and this world sees someone who is weak. Someone who is naive. Someone who just doesn’t understand the way things work.
To all those worried I will stumble into a pit out of naiveté, please be assured of two things: 1) I love you; 2) I focus on love not out of naiveté, but out of seeing so much of how ugly this world can be in its ways.
In a world ruled by hate, fear and greed, Christ calls us to walk in the pathways of love, courage and selflessness. And we are not called to this love in blind naiveté.
Christ calls us to take up our cross and follow Him. We are called to walk in the bloody footsteps of Christ, on a path beset by ridicule and pain, ending in self-sacrifice. That is not a weak love. That is not a naive love. That is a love that pours out all — a love strong enough to conquer fear, to conquer sin and death itself.
This is the love that led Blessed Stanley Rother, St. Oscar Romero and so many other martyrs to stand by their flock in the face of death. This is the love that led St. Teresa into the disease-ridden back streets of Calcutta to love people of all faiths and creeds. This is the love of the Cross.
Scripture tells us God is Love. And through Christ “all things were made,” and “all things are made new.” Christ, in the Trinity, is God; God is love; and through love all things are made and made new.
If we do not work and speak through that love, no matter what the world has to say about our success, our acts will bear no merit.
St. Paul is clear about this in 1 Corinthians 13: “If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.”
We gain nothing if we lack love. In the ways of this world, love may be weakness. But we are not of this world. We are of the Kingdom, in which love is the fount of ultimate strength.
How then could I speak without love? I have a limited amount of time on this spinning rock. And I, a sinner, have wasted too many words already, without love. If I use my words without love, I am, as St. Paul said, “a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal.”
