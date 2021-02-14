This is the day we celebrate love.
It is Valentine’s Day, and if that comes as a surprise to you, gentlemen, you’d better go start fluffing up the couch, since that is where you will be spending the night.
Valentine’s Day has been with us since approximately 498 A.D., when Pope Gelasius declared Feb. 14 as a day to celebrate St. Valentine and romance.
Underneath all the greeting cards, candy hearts, expensive jewelry, beautiful flowers and risqué lingerie that will be gifted today, is one thing — love.
Love. What is it, exactly?
It hurts, it stinks, it makes the world go ’round, it is all you need, it is here to stay, it will keep us together. It is crazy, it makes no promises, it is blind, it is a battlefield, at least it is according to the writers of popular songs.
We love our wives, husbands, boyfriends, girlfriends, parents, children, grandparents, aunts and uncles, we even love our pets.
In fact, a joint global Reuters-Ipsos poll found one in five adults surveyed worldwide said they would prefer to spend Valentine’s Day with their pet, rather than their human significant squeeze.
Why do you love your spouse or your significant squeeze? What first attracted you to that person you stare at across the breakfast table each morning?
That’s probably a relatively easy question for most of us. It is for me. I was attracted to her smile, her warmth, her intelligence, her sense of humor, her eyes, her, well, just her, all over.
A much more difficult question to ask yourself is what did your spouse or significant squeeze see in you?
Have you ever thought about it? Can you come up with an answer? I can. I have no earthly idea.
In my case it wasn’t money. When we met I was a poor college student living in a rented room in a former fraternity house. I had no job and no prospects, although I did have a car and a motorcycle. The car was a Plymouth Duster, the color of split-pea soup, not exactly a babe magnet, to be sure.
It was not my physique. As a result of my poverty, I was largely living on Frosted Flakes and boil-in-bag chicken and beef dinners I could fix in my popcorn popper. I was around 140 pounds of hair and mustache.
It was not my looks. Look at the picture attached to this tome, and imagine it 47 years younger, with a lot more hair and a lot fewer wrinkles. I rest my case. I was cute once — when I was about 4 — but I outgrew it.
It was not my personality. I don’t have one, never have.
I had nothing going for me. But we seemed to click that night we met, and when I asked her out (the second time, not the first) she said yes.
When we first started dating I told myself to just enjoy the ride until the inevitable happened — she would suddenly come to her senses and dump me like yesterday’s garbage.
But it never happened. We kept dating, we kept finding more that we had in common and, boom, we were engaged.
I thought that might wake her up, but no, months later we were married.
That was nearly 46 years ago. I would have thought at some point in all that time she would have sat bolt upright in bed and said, “What in the world have I done?” But she hasn’t. Yet.
Maybe love is like that for everybody. Perhaps we can all offer a long list of reasons we have chosen our life partner, but struggle to understand what they see in us.
Perhaps that is what makes for a successful relationship. That, and the blending of two individuals into one entity. A researcher from the University of California found couples who used personal pronouns like we, our and us when discussing a conflict in their marriage fare better than those whose speech is littered with words like I, you and me.
This me is more than happy to be a we. If that makes sense to you, take heart, you’re in love.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
