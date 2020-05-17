All right, class, today’s topic is love at first sight.
Is it real, is it not, is it even a thing? Discuss.
There is a great deal of debate about the concept of love at first sight. Some have dismissed it as merely lust at first sight or, at most, infatuation.
A study conducted in 2018 in the Netherlands seems to suggest that love at first sight can occur. Dutch researchers introduced nearly 400 men and women to potential romantic partners and then asked them to fill out surveys in the wake of the encounters.
According to an article in Psychology Today, the researchers found that some people do report experiencing love at first sight. They also learned that physical beauty has a lot to do with initial feelings of love at first sight, men are more likely to profess love at first sight than women, the feeling isn’t usually mutual and love at first sight isn’t really love, but simply a strong attraction that can develop into a deep and long-lasting relationship.
It was a warm, late-spring evening in early June 1974. I was standing on the sun porch outside my little room in a former fraternity house turned boarding house adjacent to the campus of Oklahoma State University.
Summer school had just begun. I was there because I had spent the previous spring semester working on my golf game and trying to destroy my liver — anything but going to class — but that’s a story for another day.
It was kind of a rag-tag bunch living in the rooming house, a couple of buddies from the dorm and me, along with some guys we hadn’t met before moving in. One of them wanted to throw a party on the first weekend of summer school in order to meet girls. The rest of us were fine with it, so this guy made and put up posters in the girls’ dorm, while the rest of us procured snacks and drinks.
We were afraid we might have to eat and drink all the stuff by ourselves but, lo and behold, a couple of girls actually showed up.
We began the evening on the second-floor sun porch. Since the only access to said porch was through my room, I became the unofficial party greeter.
When the girls arrived I ushered them onto the porch and introduced myself.
“Mullin,” one of them said incredulously, “how do you spell that?”
So I told her.
“My name is Janice McMullin,” she said with a bright smile, her hazel eyes twinkling.
And then something happened. Something flipped, flopped or lurched, deep down in both my chest and my psyche. Was it love? I don’t know. All I know is that I couldn’t stop staring at her, thinking how lucky I was to have this dark-haired beauty actually talking to me.
I honestly don’t remember much about that night, like how many people were at the party, what we talked about or how long they stayed. I only had eyes for her, it seemed.
For days afterward, I couldn’t get her out of my mind. All I knew was that I had to see her again. I was smitten, to be sure, besotted, even.
So a week or so later, I mustered up the courage to go to her dorm and ask her out. In those days there were no men allowed past the lobby of girls’ dormitories, so I asked at the reception desk if they would call her on the intercom and ask her to come down to the lobby, which she did.
Suddenly, there she was again. Those eyes, that smile. This was going to be a great evening … but no, she already had a date. In my head, I heard my inner voice calling, “Mayday, mayday, we’re going down in flames,” but then she leavened my disappointment by saying, “But ask me again sometime.”
You mean there’s hope? I returned to my humble room at the same time both crestfallen and optimistic. A week or so later, I again mustered up my courage and returned to her dorm. I was hopeful but realistic. Did she really mean what she said, or did she just say it to get rid of me? Not that I wasn’t used to it. I had been turned down more times than the beds at a cheap motel.
This time I hedged my bets. I didn’t shave. I figured why waste time and effort shaving when she was just going to rip out my heart and stomp that sucker flat, to quote the late humor writer Lewis Grizzard.
I went to the lobby of her dorm and again asked that they contact her for me. Again, here she came. That smile, those eyes, that flip-flopping feeling. I asked her out and heard my inner voice yelling, “Red alert, red alert, brace for impact.”
But she said yes. I practically ran back to my humble room to clean up and shave. I didn’t get her home until late that night, after we had sat in a pizza restaurant until well past closing time talking about our lives.
I asked her if she would like to go out with me again, and she said yes. And later that same year, I asked her to marry me (or she asked me first, this is an ongoing argument between us), and she said yes.
And some months later, we got all dolled up and stood before a preacher, and he asked her if she would take me as her lifetime partner, and once again, she said yes.
That was two score years and a lustrum ago today (45 years, for those of you scoring at home). Happy anniversary, my love at first sight, thank you for saying yes all those years ago.
