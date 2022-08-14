By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
Strangely, I don’t remember my first time, but have only a vague sense of fumbling, of nerves, of pain and the ache of unfulfilled expectations. I just know that, over the years, I have become much more adept at it, my technique growing more polished as time passed.
No, I’m not talking about that, for crying out loud. Get your mind out of the gutter. I refer not to the act scientifically known as making whoopee, but rather to the ritual of shaving.
It seems one night in the far distant past I went to sleep with smooth cheeks and chin, the face of an angel, and arose the next morning looking like the wolfman.
I vaguely recall my dad marching me into the bathroom and giving me a primer on the fine art of dispatching facial hair. Dad was an electric razor man, eschewing the time-honored tools of blade and foam in favor of the whirring motor and spinning steel of a modern appliance.
After awhile the fuzz on my face was gone, and I left the bathroom feeling vaguely triumphant and smelling like Lectric Shave and Aqua Velva.
Electric razors didn’t do me much good for long, however. Like my dad, I had a heavy, dark beard that didn’t easily yield to electric razors. But I dutifully tried to follow in his footsteps, dragging the buzzing, pinching razor across my face every two or three days at first, then every day.
But by noon I always had 5 o’clock shadow.
So one day I decided to rebel. I went to the store and purchased shaving cream, a safety razor and some blades. I went home and set about my task.
First I lathered up. Actually I went through about a third of a can of shave cream. I looked like a cross between a rabid dog and Frosty The Snowman. I figured if a little
shave cream was good, a lot was much better. I had shave cream in my mouth, up my nose, in my ears.
Then I slipped a blade into the razor, promptly slicing my finger, which bled like crazy. I made a mental note to remember razor blades are sharp.
Finally I took the plunge, dragging the razor across the blob of shave cream where I thought my right cheek should be. It was great, I couldn’t even feel the blade sliding across my skin. I quickly realized all I had done was scraped off the top inch or so of foam.
So the next time I bore down. There was no sweat, but plenty of blood and tears. By the time I finished I was bleeding like I’d been wrestling with a pack of angry cats. My face
was covered with bits of toilet paper, carefully placed over the cuts and gashes in an attempt to keep myself from bleeding to death.
Shaving has a long history. Cave paintings show scenes of prehistoric people shaving using clam shells, flint knives and even shark’s teeth. Ancient Egyptians used circular gold or copper razors. Other ancient peoples shaved with sharpened pieces of volcanic obsidian glass.
Julius Caesar supposedly hated shaving, instead preferring to have his beard plucked out with tweezers. No wonder he once said, “It is easier to find men who will volunteer to
die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience.”
As for why we shave, Alexander the Great encouraged his soldiers to decorticate so their enemies couldn’t grab their beards during hand-to-hand combat.
Jacob Schick, one of the inventors of modern shaving technology, posited that if a man shaved every day, he could extend his life to 120 years.
I’ve not been a fan of shaving since the day of my first great blood-letting. Now that I don’t have to report to an office every day I avoid shaving like I avoid work. While I was employed I shaved six days a week, or seven when I had to spiff up on a Saturday. These days if I shave three days out of seven it is a banner week.
Of course like everything else about my body, my beard has changed over the years. Where once it was dark and course, now it is fine and roughly the color of spun dental floss. My beard, that is, not my body. Thus it is not nearly so obvious when I fail to scrape my face clean of unwanted whiskers.
I figure not shaving every day is much safer for me, since a heart issue binds me to a daily blood thinner. Blood thinners and shaving are a dangerous mix.
Of course I could give up shaving altogether and grow a beard. But I dislike wearing a beard, since I find them itchy and hot, and not in a good way. But the only thing that matters is that if I grew a beard the only kisses I’d ever get would be from the cats, and they lick their own butts so they are somewhat less than discriminating.
So that’s one reason to shave. Another is the off chance old Jacob Schick might just be right.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
