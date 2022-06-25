“Don’t it always seem to go, you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone” — “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell, 1970
Ever walk out the door first thing in the morning, take a deep breath and are instantly — I mean in less than the blink of an eye — sent back years or decades to your youth?
OK, if you’re 18 and reading this, probably not.
I’m talking about you out there getting on in years.
This seems to be a regular occurrence, when that instant transformation to my youth just comes over me like a wave.
It’s that smell of fresh-cut Bermuda grass wafting in the air, or the smell of fumes from a Vance Air Force Base jet engine permeating the breeze.
Oh yeah, I grew up in Waukomis, on the south edge of the base runway, and that heavy-in-the-morning smell of jet fuel kerosene mix still sends me back to younger days.
Olfactory sensations, at least for me, occasionally reek of nostalgia. Sometimes the smell isn’t pleasant, but then again, it is.
It’s that instant transformation in the brain that jerks you from the present back to the past. It’s always fleeting, but always pleasant.
I had one of those olfactory moments in early spring, when the wife and I had a blast from the past while eating at Lotta Burger. I hadn’t been to Lotta Burger since I was in at least high school.
But the instant we opened the door and went in, that smell of hamburgers frying on the grill and onions hurled me back to the 20th century.
It reminded me of what had come before in my life.
There are certain things I will NEVER forget.
From high school days, I still remember that Tastee Freeze Frito-chili pie, and that Esquire theater popcorn. Been trying to duplicate those for years — to no avail.
Or maybe it was that cherry cream root beer from the old A&W Drive-In on South Van Buren. Not that bottled crap you can buy today, I mean a fresh-made, ice-cold cherry cream root beer in one of those frosty, heavy mugs that could brain you if someone was so inclined.
There was my mom’s skillet-fried chicken — and roast beef gravy over mashed potatoes.
Or my great-grandma Wampler’s harvest hand-type meal when we would make that trek to the short-grass country and Gotebo.
At least I can still get that same quality hamburger with onions and mustard at Lotta Burger or Lennox — thank God.
The smell of a hamburger and fried onions may be the single most ingrained of the five senses on my nostalgic memory.
I’ll never again get that grilled hamburger-and-onions smell in downtown Enid from Dan & Bake, or over by St. Mary’s at Pak a Sak from my mind.
Then there was taste that reinforces the smell sensation, like the tuna salad sandwich on toast from Sanford & Stunkle drug store on the downtown square when I was in grade school.
Wow, am I dating myself here.
I well remember in my freshman year at Waukomis High when we went out to eat at the restaurant at Midwestern Inn — skinny as a rail and barely 120 pounds — that I could eat an entire fried chicken by myself and not gain an ounce. Sorry all you ladies and gents out there, I just have — and still have — one of those metabolisms. Don’t hate me.
Why do these sensations never leave us?
Is it because we want to go back — even though that will never happen — to our past?
This isn’t something new for me, it’s been brewing in my mind for years now, that we sometimes have trouble moving on with our lives, when we really yearn for a simpler time, when the distractions of everyday life get in the way.
I’d like to be able to get up in the morning and not have to worry about paying bills, messing with a plumbing issue, having to run to get groceries or get to work and meet one of my dozens of daily deadlines necessary to get out a newspaper.
I want — in my mind — to be 10 years old again, and experience all those sights and smells and sounds I had when I didn’t have a clue to what lay ahead in life for me.
Ever feel that way?
I want to go back in time and eat just one more deep-fried corn dog from the old Trail Drive-In Theater on South Van Buren.
I’ve been trying to duplicate that same taste for decades — to no avail.
Maybe … that’s as it should be.
