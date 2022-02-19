“No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” ~ Heraclitus
I woke to the sights and sounds of a near-blizzard Thursday morning — not quite a blizzard but it was trying it’s best to be a blizzard.
Lots of snow, but not blinding. Lots of wind, but not quite as bad as it could be.
As I was defrosting my car windshield from the ice that had fallen as I slept, I was flooded by memories.
You know, the older you get, the more that memories flood the brain.
I thought back to 51 years ago this week, and I remembered the blizzard of Feb. 20, 1971.
Now, that was a blizzard.
No, it wasn’t one of those memories your mind tends to embellish as the years pass.
That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience with snow and wind and cold.
Thursday’s snow storm wasn’t even a patch on that 1971 storm.
Memories fade over the years. Things we thought at the time we would never forget … well, they tend to have been forgotten.
People we’ve met, friends we’ve made, names we thought would be forever etched in our conscious memories tend to be somewhere in our brains — we just can’t access them at the moment.
That blizzard was a bit more than half a century ago, yet is as enduring in my mind as if it had been last week. And, it was easy to research using old newspapers and archives of the National Weather Service.
I was 21 at the time, in really good shape, could still run fast and play basketball with a only a passing degree of ability — but I could play touch or flag football down at the Waukomis city park with the best of them.
My best friend from high school and I had come home on a Friday after classes at OU for what would have been a good home-cooked meal and having a bunch of laundry done by our moms.
That’s what college kids did.
It was a Saturday, and the snow started falling, and kept falling, and the wind began to howl out of the north, such that I had never seen in my first 21 years of life — and haven’t seen since.
It was dark and early evening, and I kind of hoped that we wouldn’t be having college classes the following Monday.
If I only had known at the time.
I wrapped up like a tick, two layers of clothes under the heavy Army surplus M-65 field jacket I had purchased several years before.
It was the fashion back in 1971.
I put on a stocking cap and a wool muffler I had purchased to look cool on the OU campus when I went to class. That too was a big fashion.
I set out to walk the 3½ blocks to my friends house so we could play Stalingrad — a board game I was quite accomplished at.
My best friend might have been our class valedictorian in 1968 at Waukomis High, eventually getting an appointment to West Point and earning three different top-notch college degrees, but I could whip his tail virtually every time at Avalon Hill military board games.
Anyway, I set out at the height of the blizzard, in great physical shape, young and full of beans.
The drifts were getting bad and wind must have been 50 mph, the snow absolutely blinding. As I rounded the corner of King Street past the then-single silver town water tower, I hit snow drifts to my waist. I made it two blocks and had to turn back and head home.
Three layers of winter clothes and what I thought was being in great physical condition weren’t enough.
Old man winter had whipped me.
I got home, thawed and tried it again about 30 minutes later. I made it to my friend’s house, we played that board game of Stalingrad, and of course, I won.
But that memory of the blizzard of 1971 never left me.
The next day my best friend and I surveyed the 14 inches of snow we received. We walked across the chain-link fence in his yard, with only the very top of the posts showing.
The snow had drifted right to the eaves of his house on the northwest side of town.
We couldn’t believe it.
I researched, and Buffalo had received 36 inches.
Buffalo, Okla., not Buffalo, N.Y.
Nothing moved on U.S. 81 for four days.
You could only get to Enid if you were on horseback. After a week, we finally drove a slow, one-lane trek just to get to Hennessey, with plowed snow on the sides six-feet high.
Great memories. But, it’s true — you can never go back.
Not the same river — not the same man.
