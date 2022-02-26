”A winter’s day, in a deep and dark December ...” ~ “I Am a Rock,” by Simon and Garfunkel
It’s funny how memories come upon us — almost magically — in our everyday thoughts.
I don’t set out each morning after I’ve gulped down my two cups of coffee to have memories.
Yes, I’m a gulper, not a sipper.
Memories hit us at odd moments in our lives, and most times we don’t even realize we are in the midst of a memory storm.
For me, a memory storm comes on without conscious thought.
Ever hear a song on the radio, or even prevalent, on some TV show or commercial? Heard the theme song from “The Sopranos” this week, and it flooded me with memories watching that show religiously when it first came out.
Good memories.
I’ll catch a smell here or there, something that triggers a good memory from my past. Last week, it was smelling popcorn on a weekend stop at Atwood’s. Popcorn is a food group with me — along with cole slaw, chicken fried steak with cream gravy — so that smell wafting through the air flooded me with memories of going to the movies and eating way more than was good for me.
I loved movie theater popcorn. Alas, I haven’t been to a movie theater in decades. The last one was taking my three young boys to “The Never Ending Story” back in 1984. I fell asleep about 20 minutes into the movie, full of extra-butter popcorn and apparently started snoring loudly.
Good memories.
My best memories, of course, are reserved from my younger years growing up in a small Garfield County town.
Hearing rock songs again — “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who, played on “CSI: Miami” comes first to mind — is a big memory trigger for me. That album release from 1971 was during my college days, and fond memories flood back to the good things from those days.
Funny how it’s the good memories that stay with us. The bad memories are in our brains too, but those go directly to the learning center so as not to repeat them again.
Well, you learn if you are smart. I don’t have much use for those who don’t learn from their mistakes.
I don’t quite understand why, but a very simple memory from my past comes back to me time and time again, and I’m not at all certain as to why.
I was perhaps 10 years old, probably the winter of my fourth grade year at Waukomis Elementary School. I had been out playing in the cold of winter, I’m sure at some point in my playing-army fantasy days. It was cold, but I was wrapped up well against the winter north breeze.
I had taken a break from fighting the Germans in my make-believe play, and had curled up against the south side of my West King Street house. The low-in-the-south-sky sun was warm and bright, the dead grass warm and crunchy and I could feel the sun on my face. I was protected from wind and cold, and I will never forget the feeling I had that day.
I remember closing my eyes and soaking in the warmth of the sun and falling asleep.
Odd how such a simple memory stays with me to this very day.
Our senses are a wonderful gift of life. Sights, smells, sounds and feelings all combine to record things in our memories. Maybe one of those senses recorded grief or anger or outrage. Those are memories too, but it seems to me that years take the edge off bad memories.
It’s probably a good thing, for dwelling on the bad never is good for us.
Maybe that’s a defense mechanism of the brain, that good memories are embellished, and the bad have their edges sanded off so we recall — maybe years or decades later — that they weren’t as bad as we remembered.
Every now and then I will see something that brings back a memory, almost like I experienced it in another life. I used to think a lot about whether or not we had another life before our present one.
It’s not something I believe in, but then again, why do we sometimes get those strong feelings we have experienced something before, but was impossible for us to have experienced because we hadn’t yet been born?
That goes back to my belief we have genetic memories implanted into our lives from an ancestor. It’s just a theory I came up with when I get flooded by a sight, a smell, a sound that I couldn’t have experienced during my life.
Yes, I was a Rod Serling “Twilight Zone” fan in my younger years. He made me think — and that was no easy task as I look back.
Ahhh, memories.
