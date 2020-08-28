COLUMN: Let our prayers be the megaphone of God

“Pain insists upon being attended to. God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains. It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”
Those words from C. S. Lewis highlight an important aspect of prayer life for most of us: We tend to hear God most clearly when we are in pain, when all seems to be falling apart, or when we are in mortal fear for our lives or the lives of our loved ones.
C. S. Lewis makes a good point, but where I would make a distinction is in the variable of this equation. Lewis’ quote seems to indicate God amplifies the Word through our pain — in other words, the Almighty speaks louder the more we are in pain, or the Almighty even causes pain in order to amplify His voice.
While I agree with the basic premise that God is heard more clearly when things have gone horribly sideways, I think it is us, not God, who are the variable. God’s voice of love and grace is ever-present. But, when things are going as we’d wish, we do not listen as intently for God, choosing to be content that we are the masters of our little corner of the world.
God is not whispering in our pleasure. Rather, in our pleasure, we listen less for the guiding, loving voice of our Creator. As things err from pleasure to pain, though, we begin to rely less on ourselves, and listen more intently for the voice of God, which has been there all along. When the defecation truly hits the cooling apparatus, our antennae become acutely attuned to the Almighty.
This became evident to me in 2003, aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, as we steamed through the Mediterranean toward the opening shots of the war in Iraq. Small, poorly attended worship services in the ship’s chapel soon swelled beyond capacity as we neared the war. The closer we come to death — whether we are to deliver or receive it — the closer we feel the need for God.
How different would things be in our lives if we learned to have every day, in all our roles and tasks, that level of focus on God that we have in our desperate moments of life?
It is easy to pray when life has knocked us down a few pegs — when it is painfully obvious we don’t have the strength to carry on without God. The key, though, is to learn to pray just as fervently when all seems easy and pleasurable. In other words, we need to listen to that constant, unwavering voice of God, in all situations, at all times.
To pray, we must listen. To live prayerfully, we must act. We must listen for the ever-present Word of God, and then, in all circumstances and at all times, pour out ourselves as the living hands and feet of Christ. When we live a life of prayerful action, we live in a connection to God that transcends our ups and downs, speaks above the pain and pleasure of this world.
When we live our lives prayerfully, in that connection, we become the megaphone of God, rousing a deaf world to God’s will of love and grace.
O Divine Master, grant us, we pray, the peace and strength to center our lives on you, to live prayerfully, putting love into action, that your will may be done in our lives and in this world, and bring this world ever closer to Your Kingdom, through Jesus Christ our Lord, to whom, with you and the Holy Spirit, be honor and glory, now and forever. Amen.
