I’m not sure what the first book was that got me into reading. I remember Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw’s book “Love You Forever” being well-read on our bookshelf back home, though. But I don’t think it was actually until late elementary school to middle school years that I really got into reading.

And I do remember the series of books that got me hooked.

Phyllis Reynolds Naylor’s “Alice” series. It all began with then 8-year-old Alice navigating life without a mother. From then, it follows her journey growing up. From entering the dating scene to her final year in high school. I grew up with Alice. I saw myself in her, and I’m grateful that I discovered the books, one-by-one, in my local library.

A few years back, the library celebrated the freedom to read, and I was asked to film a short video of what book or books had made an impact on me. If you know me in real life, you know that I’m a woman of few words. I’m much more likely to listen on the sidelines than jump into a conversation.

Not surprisingly, the first recording was me mumbling about something. But on take two, I finally started talking about what the Alice series meant to me and I got on a roll. So much so, that the person who was filming the video looked on in surprise. I remember hearing that you just need to find the right topic to really get someone talking.

This was mine.

Once I started, I couldn’t stop. I remember speaking about the importance of having someone to relate to. I wasn’t alone in my experience when I was alongside Alice. It was my safe space to explore how I was feeling, and during that time in my life, I needed that more than anything.

That series offered me a mirror. But there are also the books that let me walk into a another person’s shoes or opened my mind to a world of imagination and light and exploration.

This past week was Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23), and the library celebrated with a Freedom to Read display.

Community members are able to fill out a post-it note explaining why access to books is important to them. The display will be up in the library lobby through the end of the month, and I encourage everyone to leave their own note to celebrate the importance of reading and to make your voice heard.

Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.

