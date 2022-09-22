I’m not sure what the first book was that got me into reading. I remember Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw’s book “Love You Forever” being well-read on our bookshelf back home, though. But I don’t think it was actually until late elementary school to middle school years that I really got into reading.
And I do remember the series of books that got me hooked.
Phyllis Reynolds Naylor’s “Alice” series. It all began with then 8-year-old Alice navigating life without a mother. From then, it follows her journey growing up. From entering the dating scene to her final year in high school. I grew up with Alice. I saw myself in her, and I’m grateful that I discovered the books, one-by-one, in my local library.
A few years back, the library celebrated the freedom to read, and I was asked to film a short video of what book or books had made an impact on me. If you know me in real life, you know that I’m a woman of few words. I’m much more likely to listen on the sidelines than jump into a conversation.
Not surprisingly, the first recording was me mumbling about something. But on take two, I finally started talking about what the Alice series meant to me and I got on a roll. So much so, that the person who was filming the video looked on in surprise. I remember hearing that you just need to find the right topic to really get someone talking.
This was mine.
Once I started, I couldn’t stop. I remember speaking about the importance of having someone to relate to. I wasn’t alone in my experience when I was alongside Alice. It was my safe space to explore how I was feeling, and during that time in my life, I needed that more than anything.
That series offered me a mirror. But there are also the books that let me walk into a another person’s shoes or opened my mind to a world of imagination and light and exploration.
This past week was Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23), and the library celebrated with a Freedom to Read display.
Community members are able to fill out a post-it note explaining why access to books is important to them. The display will be up in the library lobby through the end of the month, and I encourage everyone to leave their own note to celebrate the importance of reading and to make your voice heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.