If producers are interested in increasing revenue from land assets, one way is to explore recreational leasing. One of the most common recreational leases in Oklahoma are hunting/fishing leases. It is important to determine the landowner’s liability and to protect their assets when allowing outside parties access to their land. If a tenant is interested in subleasing land for recreation, they must determine if they have that right in their current lease with the landowner before engaging with a third party.
Hunting leases are a form of recreational leasing. Those interested are encouraged to read the OSU factsheet NREM-5032 for detailed information on developing and marketing a hunting lease. The factsheet can be found at the following web address: http://factsheets.okstate.edu/docu ments/nrem-5032-lease-hunting -opportunities-for-oklahoma-land owners. It is important to seek legal counsel before entering into any lease to ensure your rights are protected.
A good hunting lease outlines appropriate use of the land and facilities so that the lessor and lessee are aware of each party’s expectations. Native wildlife are publicly owned, so hunting leases only grant access and use of the property in which these resources can be pursued. These makes it understood that a landowner does not guarantee any wildlife to be present on the property. A “hunting lease” only grants the lessee the right to make specific and limited use of the property. Therefore, this lease is more easily revoked if the need arises.
There is no “standard” hunting lease. Multiple-year leases are less common than one-year leases. Multiple-year leases may be more attractive to organizations or groups and could be more valuable to lessees looking for consistency. One-year leases are flexible for landowners if they are unsure of their future intentions or if they want to change the use of the land in the future.
Reducing liability to landowners when leasing land for hunting is a serious consideration. From NREM-5032, “Oklahoma’s recreational use statute and Oklahoma Limitation of Liability for Farming and Ranching Act may offer protection from liability for landowners when guests use their property without fees, when lessees pay less than $10 per acre, or when the lessees and guests sign a properly executed liability waiver.”
Hunting leases can be a good way to gain revenue from agricultural land. They can also help reduce trespassing, vandalism and theft due to increased activity through the presence of lessees. However, landowners will need to consult an attorney when developing a lease and must work with lessees throughout the lease. Landowners may also lose some use of their land as is necessary for lessees to utilize the land. If these potential positives outweigh the negatives, both parties can benefit. For more information or to obtain a copy of the factsheet NREM-5032, please contact your local county extension educator.
