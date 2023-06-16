Things in life can be pretty aggravating, wouldn’t you agree?
All you have to do is flip on the television or the radio, scroll through social media, or be out in public, whether work, the store, or in the car.
There’s negativity at every turn, spewing hate from all sides.
What’s right is wrong, and what’s wrong is right.
I’ve even noticed folks proclaiming to be Christians spreading falsehoods and deception, sounding like they know what they’re talking about, but using pieces of Scripture mixed with their own truths and twisting it out of context.
Jesus warned us in Matthew 7 that there will be false teachers, whom could be spotted by their actions and behaviors that belie the fruit of the Spirit. Paul, Peter, and Timothy all concurred in their writings, cautioning believers to not lean on their own understanding, but instead compare any teachings against the Word to discern if it lines with God’s truth.
Christians try so hard to be like Christ. However, sometimes we forget the only way to be like Christ is to daily dig into His Word and spend time with Him so that we are filled with His Spirit. Our own strength, our own wisdom — that doesn’t cut it. Not even close.
Proverbs 3:5-7 states, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes.”
Notice the verses say ALL your heart and ALL your ways.
The Lord wants 100% of you.
The daughter of a friend recently commented: “He cares about every single detail of the life we live — the mundane, the times of rest, our mountains and our valleys.”
She added the battle against the flesh is hard, and it can be exhausting. (Ephesians 6:11-12)
But that is why leaning into Him, spending time with Him each day, focusing on what He has to say about the matters impacting your life and armoring up, is so important. By doing so, He can straighten our path per the above quoted passage.
Hillary Scott (one-third of the country trio Lady Antebellum) released a song “Thy Will” in 2016 after struggling with some personal issues:
“I know You’re good/But this don’t feel good right now/And I know You think/Of things I could never think about/It’s hard to count it all joy/Distracted by the noise/Just trying to make sense/Of all Your promises/Sometimes I gotta stop/Remember that You’re God/And I am not”
That last portion is what stood out to me: “You’re God and I am not.”
In our humanness, we tend to think we know better than He does. (News flash: we don’t.)
One of my Bible study groups is studying Philippians, facilitated through Jennie Allen’s “Get Out of Your Head,” Allen comments “the greatest spiritual battle we fight is between our ears.”
It’s extremely easy to get stuck in the spiral of negativity that swirls in and around each of us.
The good news is that we can stop that spiral and take control of it! We can fight the darkness that is determined to distract and destroy us. All we have to do is learn how Christ sees and thinks, simply by reading the Word. (Romans 12:2, 2 Corinthians 10:5)
Earthly wisdom appeals to the senses and the emotions. In contrast, the wisdom that is from God reflects Him.
Therefore, the takeaway here is what truths are you listening to? Are you focusing on what your heart (which is deceitful, according to Jeremiah 17:9) is telling you or what the world aka Satan (a clever deceiver, as mentioned in 2 Corinthians 11 and 1 Peter 5:8 to name a few verses) is telling you? Or are you dwelling on the truths the Word tells you God says about Himself and about you?
