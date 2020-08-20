COLUMN: Lawlessness byproduct of Democratic Party

The chilling video that showed a Portland rioter winding up and delivering a roundhouse kick to the head that rendered volunteer firefighter Adam Haner unconscious may as well have been brought to you by the Democratic Party.
Let there be no doubt, the riots we have seen in places like Portland and Seattle, along with the collapse of the economy due to questionably needed extended lockdowns and the general dark mood that has descended across the U.S. suits the Democrats just fine in its near-manic zeal to unseat President Donald Trump. No cost is too steep if it means defeating Trump.
They have failed at every turn to unseat Trump.
From the absurdity of Russia collusion to quid-pro-quo phony impeachment charges to using an adult film star and her now-convicted attorney (who CNN once pushed as a presidential contender) to discredit Trump to accusing Trump of suggesting Americans use Lysol to fight coronavirus to now postulating that Trump is trying to destroy the long-mismanaged U.S. Postal Service, their efforts have appropriately collapsed with every sad, sometimes laughable, attempt.
However, now we are witnessing the most troubling phase where any reasonable observer can see there is a wanton desire to continue to foment lawlessness and mayhem. Any collateral damage to human life is just the cost of getting rid of Trump. It is important to note that the rioting and ongoing lockdowns are in predominately blue (Democrat-controlled) states and municipalities.
We woke up Wednesday morning to news of Day 83 of rioting in Portland where rioters attempted to burn down a county building.
Not that this was anything new.
The rioters have been allowed to continue practically unabated and barely impeded from night after night of turning Portland into a third-world terror-filled wasteland.
If there was any doubt about the degree of lawlessness, it was delivered with a sickening thud when Haner’s head hit the pavement after being kicked Sunday night during another night of lawless rampaging in Portland.
According to reports, Haner crashed his vehicle after he was being chased by rioters, who then pulled him out of his vehicle. He told them he intended no harm, but the mob was in full rage and as he sat on the ground he was pummeled with their punches and then kicked from behind in the head.
While we do not know the full extent of Haner’s injuries, his brother has reported he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Portland police have named Marquise Love as a suspect, but to date have been unable to locate him.
But is it any wonder this happened? Hardly. The rioters have been emboldened, some would say encouraged, by elected officials who continue to be more obsessed with Trump than the mayhem and carnage occurring on their streets.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt pretty much gave a free pass to the mob when he announced that his office, as reported by The New York Post, will “presumptively decline” to prosecute cases “including interfering with a peace, parole or probation officer; second-degree disorderly conduct; first- or second-degree criminal trespass; third-degree escape and harassment.”
The newspaper reported Portland police had referred 550 cases to the DA’s office, which is only moving ahead “with around 45 cases.”
Shortly after the DA’s announcement, the Oregon State Police withdrew from Portland.
Earlier this year, in Seattle, another ineffective liberal mayor, Jenny Durkan, appeared to welcome the optics of her city being taken over by radical mobs and creating their own “autonomous zone.”
She even famously referred to it as their “summer of love.”
But even she had to concede what it had become: a filthy cauldron of lawlessness after 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson was murdered after he wandered into the “summer of love” zone.
Sadly, there simply appear to be no consequences for those who continue to allow the mayhem to continue.
The darkness that has cast a pall over America all comes with a political aim.
From riots to allowing local businesses and economies to collapse causing people to lose their jobs or being threatened for keeping their businesses open, no amount of damage is too great if it means turning the tide against Trump.
Extending lockdowns into November as we cower from a virus with a survival rate as high as 99.6% by some estimates has already started in some blue states and is no accident. It doesn’t take a political operative to see the objective and the timing.
It really though is all they have as they hitch their wagon to a Biden-Harris ticket. The top of the ticket being led by a candidate who won’t face the press, but does interviews with rapper Cardi B, whose hit song “WAP” (look it up — the lyrics cannot be shared here) is beyond tasteless.
Promoting rancor is all they have and they are willing to play that card right up to Election Day.
The scary part? Imagine how they are going to react when Trump is reelected. Come to think of it, they may be counting on just that to convince people to vote for them. That is after all, their end game more than anything else.
