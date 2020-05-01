“Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave/O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?” — Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner”
We always talk about how brave our heroes are, whether they are military personnel serving overseas or the hometown help on the front lines at the grocery store, hospital, post office, plumbing shop or restaurant.
We define hero as someone who commits selfless acts to aid those in need. That is the very definition of brave.
To be brave is to face and endure unpleasant conditions or behavior without fear.
What does it take to be brave? It takes courage. Courage is the choice and willingness to be brave.
Joshua 1:9 tells us to be brave: “Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous?”
Reading on further, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for I the Lord am with you wherever you go.”
We need to be brave in the face of adversity, which seems prevalent in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In case you’ve forgotten, our God is bigger than anything the devil throws our way.
The devil seeks to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). He’s out to steal your joy, kill your faith and destroy everything good in your life. He’s the author of fear and chaos.
Patriotism runs deep in my family, and being a military brat, I have a strong loyalty of anything American. I stand for the national anthem with my hand over my heart, and I cry when servicemen I don’t even know are laid to rest. I proudly wave and wear the flag throughout the year, and I sing loudly when songs like “God Bless America” and “God Bless the U.S.A” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” play on the radio.
I say all this because I wholeheartedly believe that we are “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
It’s easy to get caught up in all the noise blasting from the TV or social media. Getting wrapped up in those chains of false information and fearmongering isn’t what I call freedom.
Be brave and tune it out, or better yet, turn it off.
I joke that I’m dissatisfied with my trial run of 2020 and want to know who to contact to cancel my subscription.
But the truth of the matter is I need to refocus. It became abundantly clear earlier this year to me that I need 20/20 vision, and the only way to gain that clarity is to focus on the Lord and what He says.
Current circumstances don’t matter in the long run. Eternal life with Jesus does.
“Kings and kingdoms will all pass away, but there’s something about that name.” — Bill Gaither’s “There’s Something About That Name”
