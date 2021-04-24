“Yankee Doodle went to town, Riding on a pony, Stuck a feather in his cap And called it macaroni. Yankee Doodle keep in up, Yankee Doodle dandy, Mind the music and the step And with the girls be handy. Father and and I went down to camp Along with Captain Gooding, there we saw the men and boys As thick as hasty pudding. There was Captain Washington, Upon a slapping stallion, A-giving orders to his men I guess there was a million.” ~ Popular song from the American Revolution.
Ever get a tune stuck in your head?
Sometimes I’ll more than likely start whistling that tune over and over, almost always when I”m walking around the News & Eagle building or down the halls toward the breakroom.
It’s something I do unconsciously, and it really makes it difficult to sneak up on anyone in particular because they know I’m coming.
The other night several of us were working in the newsroom to put the finishing touches on that day’s edition, and we heard someone down the hall whistling the theme song from “The Flintstones.”
It was comical at the time, because the unseen guy just kept it up.
It made me wonder, why do some of us — maybe just about all of us — get tunes stuck in our heads?
What popped into my head was a tune from our historical past in this country, one “Yankee Doodle.”
Now, don’t tell me you weren’t taught or heard about this fanciful tune that sprang from the America Revolution.
When I was in grade school, “Yankee Doodle” and many other symbols of America’s revolutionary beginning were pounded into my head.
I remember distinctly in first grade having to color on paper the red stripes of an American flag whipping in the wind and getting the red and white in the correct order.
I was very art challenged in those days, and keeping in the lines with my crayons was not in the cards, as I’ve written about on several occasions.
But the tune “Yankee Doodle” stayed with me all these years from those elementary school days.
Why?
That’s another in a long list of things I can’t answer — most likely you can’t answer either so we are sailing along in life in the same boat.
Now, it is almost completely illogical “Yankee Doodle” became a symbol of American independence from Great Britain, because the song actually came about as ridicule for the Continental Army — for America in general — by the British army.
When I went to look up the actual words to the song, I found an array of words, not at all like the ones we learned in grade school.
It seems the British army liked to poke fun at Americans, and it was probably rightly so they did.
Our revolution was not very well organized, it was probably not well thought out, although a fairly substantial group of the Founding Fathers were some of the great minds of the age at America’s founding.
They weren’t the country bumpkins the British sang about.
Show me a greater group of minds or personalities than George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, John Adams, John Hancock and Benjamin Franklin et al.
I mean, they came up with a successful breaking away from the mother country with almost nothing on their side except determination.
The same with the Continental Army.
If I were a British army soldier in that day, a battle tested and elite force with a navy unmatched on the planet, I might make sport of the Continual Army as well.
From what I gather, the first version of “Yankee Doodle” was written by British army physician Dr. Richard Schuckberg during the French and Indian War, and was a satirical look at New England’s Yankees.
You know Yankees, it’s what we down here refer to just about anyone up north and to the east of us.
Some things die hard — that still remain from the American Civil War.
Now the song continued throughout the American Revolution, and had many, many disparate verses and became quite popular throughout the 13 Colonies.
The final version, the one we learned in grade school, was a country bumpkin’s reaction to his first visit to an army camp.
At the Battle of Yorktown, which essentially ended the American Revolution, the British marched out to surrender with their heads turned toward the French troops, trying to pretend the Continental Army so massed did not exist. Outraged, the Marquis de Lafayette, the legendary friend to America and commander of the Continental Light Infantry brigade, was outraged. He ordered his band to play “Yankee Doodle.”
With a blast of fife and drum, the musicians played that song and every British soldier’s head jerked around to acknowledge the Continental Army.
The song instantly became America’s song.
