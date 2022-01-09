I have made a scientific breakthrough of world-changing proportions. It is only a matter of time before the Nobel Prize committee gets in touch, I’m certain of it.
I have solved the world’s energy problem. Fossil fuels, wind, solar, hydroelectric — all will be rendered obsolete by my discovery.
Are you ready to learn about my breakthrough, an innovation that will change the course of human existence (patent pending)?
OK, here goes. Kittens.
Kittens — you know, little baby cats. They are the source of energy that will power the world cleanly (well, pretty much) and efficiently for the rest of time.
Do I sense skepticism? Have you been around kittens lately? They are constantly in motion, until they stop dead in their tracks and nap where they fall, only to awaken a few minutes later completely refreshed and once again ready to go 100 miles an hour.
How are we going to harness the energy of kittens, you ask? Good question. That I haven’t quite figured out. Perhaps it will take a series of giant hamster wheels attached to generators. Of course if you put them in there they would simply sit down and refuse to do anything you wanted them to do, the maddening little beasts. No matter, the details aren’t important, what is vital is that we harness this untapped source of boundless energy as soon as possible.
My bride and I recently adopted a pair of kittens. Over the summer we lost Tigger, our beloved old gentleman who had been with us for 14 and 1/2 years. So after months of grieving we decided it was once again time to take the plunge.
And it was then that the solution to the world’s energy problems became clear to me. Our two young reprobates have two speeds, full go and dead asleep.
Their names are Whiskers and Bandit, or as we prefer to call them, “Stop That” and “Get Down From There.” There are variations on that theme, of course, like, “Put that down,” “Don’t eat that,” “Where did you get that?” and “I am going to beat you senseless.”
As of this writing I am in a pitched battle with one of them to try and keep him off the keyboard of my laptop. I am losing, but that is not unusual.
I had forgotten about kittens, that they are not normal creatures. They are mischief wrapped in fur — and never-ending mischief, at that.
They come into the bathroom when I am showering, then sit and stare at my naked form. I know they are judging me.
We adopted them about the time we were decorating our home for Christmas, which for us is a simple, modest matter of covering every flat surface in our house with some sort of Christmas gewgaws and knicknacks.
This was met by wild-eyed enthusiasm by our two newest family members, as you might imagine. We decorated our Christmas tree this year with all unbreakable ornaments. Any ornaments we really care about we left in their boxes. The low-hanging branches were decorated with aging cloth ornaments, many of which have been removed from the tree and carried around the house in the mouths of our two little wild animals.
By the way, I know the wind was credited with breaking the top off The One, the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in creation, and as far as I know our two little beasties didn’t leave the house that night, but just to be safe, let me apologize and say, they didn’t mean it.
They never mean it. They destroy something, tear something to shreds, then when you scold them for it, they look at you with these big, innocent eyes and meow piteously. I guess I should try that next time I get in a fix.
They have toys, a box full, but they would prefer to play with almost anything else. Peppermint candies wrapped in plastic are among their favorites, though they love to get hold of a discarded paper towel and rip it into tiny bits, usually right in the middle of the living room carpet.
They play with their food, they play in their water, they play with our toes. Meanwhile the world’s energy problems continue, while this endless source of kinetic power goes to waste, save for the entertainment value, of course.
They are not cute. They are not adorable. They are naughtiness incarnate, bent on the destruction of our otherwise peaceful and tranquil lives. I refuse to fall under their spell.
I am going to be hard-hearted and pragmatic toward them, they will not worm their way into my heart … aww, isn’t that cute?
Darn.
