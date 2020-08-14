COLUMN: Kamala Harris — much more than just a demographic check in the box

Joe Biden’s announcement this week naming Kamala Harris his running mate wasn’t exactly a surprise. It was to be expected.
Yet, while I’ve been annoyed at how long it took Biden to make the pick official, I am more than a little excited to see what the future holds for Senator Harris.
Mind you, not all liberals are taking a shine to the California senator. Many oppose her as “a cop,” because of her record as California attorney general, or as a hopeless moderate. And these are precisely the reasons I am so enamored with her as a VP candidate.
To be sure, I am enraptured by the historical significance of the first woman of color being named to a VP ticket. She already was only the second black woman in the Senate’s history, and one of only 57 women to ever serve in that body.
And, like so many liberals, I swooned a bit this week over the story of her immigrant parents, Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris, and their American story of coming here to start a family and careers. The pair went on, respectively, to become a successful cancer researcher and a professor of economics at Stanford University.
Harris’ parents used their rights as American citizens to speak out for others, as vocal advocates in the Civil Rights Movement. Harris wrote recently on Instagram: “It’s because of them and the folks who also took to the streets to fight for justice that I am where I am.”
Kamala Harris’ significance as a trailblazer in the Senate and, hopefully, the White House, cannot be overstated. As a father of two daughters, and as a white man who prays for equality and justice in our nation founded on slavery, I am ecstatic to see a woman of color on the VP ballot.
And, her history as a child of immigrants sweetly affirms what people of compassion and unclouded judgment on immigration have long said — immigrants make our nation stronger, wealthier and more vibrant.
So, yes, I’ve done my share of getting all dreamy-eyed this week over Kamala Harris. Kamala the first-generation American. Kamala the woman of color. Kamala the female VP pick. These all are significant and important, and they are things we should celebrate.
But, let’s go back to those reasons so many liberals are unhappy with Sen. Harris — her record as attorney general, and her moderate posture in politics. These are where we should be paying attention, because there is so much more to Kamala Harris than just her demographics.
Harris’ record as a prosecutor and attorney general are stellar — if you favor the laws being enforced in an equitable, common sense and fiscally conservative manner.
Her “Back on Track” initiative, from when she was District Attorney for San Francisco, is now considered a model by the U.S. Department of Justice for reducing recidivism and cutting costs for nonviolent offenders, and is being used to form similar programs in at least three other major U.S. cities. Over six years, Harris’ pilot program cut recidivism from 53% to 10%, and cut costs per offender from about $60,000 to $5,000. That, my friends, is compassionate, effective, and — can it be? — fiscally conservative.
And, for all those concerned about crime crossing our borders, Harris has a proven record of combating international criminals without vilifying or targeting peaceful immigrants, whose only desire is provide for their families and add to our economy. Again, Harris strikes a mythical balance of being both compassionate and effective.
For a country torn apart over how we enforce our laws, Harris is a perfect balance of hard-nosed prosecutor and compassionate, common-sense reformer. Liberals can hate her for being a prosecutor, and Republicans can hate her for being a Democrat — a balance that fits my maxim on political candidates: if both ends of the extreme hate them, they’re probably alright.
For liberals who need some motivation beyond another old white man to get to the polls, Harris’ record in California on fighting for LGBTQ rights and protecting the environment is plenty of reason to get excited, get off your duff, and put in the excruciating work of filling in a box or two on a ballot.
And, for a country crumbling under the weight of partisan idiocy, Harris has a strong record of finding common ground and working with Republicans, including work with Sen. James Lankford on election security. Already, she’s given me a reason to agree with Lindsey Graham, who said of Harris on MSN in May: “She’s hard-nosed. She’s smart. She’s tough.” Is it possible we could return to a day when politicians of different parties manage to care more about the country than their party? A boy can dream.
Kamala Harris is not anyone’s perfect candidate. But she is far more than a demographic check in the box. She is far more than a woman of color to stand beside our latest old white man.
Kamala Harris is a moderate, who knows how to balance practical necessity with compassion and common sense. She is a woman of action who knows how to work across party lines. And, if we are lucky, she is the standard-bearer of what American politics could look like — if we’re smart enough to steer this ship of state in that direction.
