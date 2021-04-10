There likely is no more iconic symbol or product name in the history of the United States than Apple.
Now maybe Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak imagined that one day their brand of laptop and desktop computers, along with the iPhone would capture the imagination of the world, but we will never really know.
Two geniuses, that’s for certain.
The ease of use certainly helped with the explosion of the internet, tethering each of us together like nothing before.
But why is the Apple brand so iconic?
Jobs liked apples, and apples were a simple thing all people could relate to — making the multi-colored apple symbol with a bite out of it part of everyday life that we can’t seem to do without.
So it occurred to me that simplicity of an extraordinarily complex subject like computers, cellphones and the internet also can occur in other things in our lives.
I have liked rock music since I was a freshman in high school. Luckily, I grew up in a time of some of the greatest rock bands of all time, along with huge number of iconic songs.
Don’t believe me?
You simply can’t watch of a TV commercial these days where you don’t hear a portion of a famous rock song blaring out during the ad spiel. The Who songs are everywhere, and you hear Rolling Stones’ tunes along with the Moody Blues, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, the Beatles and on and on.
It struck me, how did each of these iconic rock bands get their names? I mean, you don’t just come up with band names like Stone Temple Pilots, Pink Floyd, Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls, Fog Hat or Smashing Pumpkins, do you?
Now, these band names aren’t nearly as iconic as my first set, although the Goo Goo Dolls and Pink Floyd certainly have their share of great hits — just not quite as many as the others I penned.
Pink Floyd originally was called Tea Set — not exactly a name grabber for a rock band.
Early band member Syd Barrett loved the blues, including Pink Anderson and Floyd Council — hence coming up with the Pink Floyd name, which I consider one of the greatest names ever for a rock band.
The British band Led Zeppelin is likely my all-time favorite great band name.
When masterful guitarist Jimmy Page was putting the band together, The Who band members were said to be giving him a hard time saying his new band would “go down like a lead balloon” — a common British phrase. Page and his bandmates turned that negative into a positive and replaced balloon with zeppelin, dropping the letter A in the word lead and voila, Led Zeppelin was born.
An all-time great name.
Now, when I was growing up, the Beatles were a huge name — the biggest.
It’s now a widely accepted theory — almost all band names are theories because it’s not science — that John Lennon’s first wife heard that the band had a drunken brainstorming session, where they wanted to get a bug-related name inspired by Buddy Holly and his band The Crickets — and came up the Beatles.
I know, you can’t make this stuff up.
Now, I still consider The Who to be the greatest rock and roll band ever, and I have several of their most iconic songs as ring tones on my iPhone. Yeah, I’m an Apple guy too.
Its lead guitarist — and arguably the greatest rock song/rock opera composer of the 20th century — Pete Townshend, along with his roommate Richard Barnes, spent an entire night considering names for their new band, focusing on a theme of joke announcements.
They came up with No One and also the Group.
Now, it probably wouldn’t have mattered what they called themselves, because their music still resonates to this day across the world, but Townshend eventually preferred the Hair as the group’s new name. Barnes, however, liked The Who, and lead singer Roger Daltry, to his credit, chose that one for the group’s name — and the rest is history.
According to legendary band member Keith Richards, guitarist Brian Jones named The Rolling Stones during a phone call to Jazz News. When asked by a journalist for the band’s name, Jones saw a Muddy Waters album lying on the floor, and one of the song tracks on it was “Rollin’ Stone.”
And thus, another iconic band name was born.
Now, it’s probably a good idea to kind of take all I’ve written here with a grain of salt, because the real reason bands are named as they are may never really be known — historically speaking.
