“If you’ve got pain/He’s a pain taker/If you feel lost/He’s a way maker/If you need freedom or saving/He’s a prison-shaking Savior/If you’ve got chains/He’s a chain breaker.” — “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams
What has you in chains today?
Listening to the lyrics of this 2016 Christian pop song got me to thinking about the things that hold us back from living life to the fullest.
For me, I’ve allowed myself to be re-chained to my past, therefore unable to break free and move on.
One example of chains I’m struggling with right now is feelings of unworthiness. As I’ve shared before, I was bullied in junior high, and that impacted my self-worth.
What others said about me and how others treated me caused me to have low self-esteem. I was a teenager who constantly battled with what I knew scripture said my value was and what the world told me my value was.
That internal war raged for years. I overcame and was victorious as I aged into a young adult.
I thought those chains were permanently broken. I was wrong.
Last year after I lost my job in the midst of a global pandemic, I stressed about seeking and regaining employment. Those feelings of unworthiness came rushing back as I received rejection after rejection.
Don’t get me wrong; I was so grateful when I landed my current job at the end of last summer. It is a perfect fit, and I’m right where I need to be.
But the battles in my mind over my self worth didn’t stop once I was gainfully employed. In fact, the internal clashes only increased as certain details from my recent past came to light.
I felt like I was a teenager all over again, colliding with those feelings of insecurity I thought were long abandoned and buried. I had allowed myself to be shackled by those chains once again.
That’s the effect of sin when you don’t continually lay it at the foot of the cross and gird up with the armor of God.
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.” — Romans 12:2
I think that’s why Zach Williams’ song struck me so. It reminded me that Christ can break the chains that keep us bound to sin.
Jesus told the Pharisees in John 8:34 that we are slaves to sin. Paul reiterated it in Romans 6:20-22, commenting the mind, heart, and will were all enslaved to sinful desires until Jesus broke us free.
It’s easy to slip back into that bondage if we are not presenting our minds and hearts continually to God. (Romans 12:1, Proverbs 23:7)
So I ask again, what has you in chains today?
Paraphrasing the song: Christ can take away that sharp sting of words and actions by others aiming to hurt you. He can make a way through the dark valley when all hope seems lost. And He can ultimately set you free from the past that threatens to make you feel less than.
Just hold on because the Chain Breaker is on His way.
Pick up Ruth Ann's devotional at Ruth's Christian Bookstore in Enid or follow her at Facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR
