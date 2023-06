Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ray, who holds a master's degree in library and information science, is the director of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.

•• The News & Eagle has traditionally published personal opinions of writers and readers through editorials, columns and letters to the editor on its Opinion Page. The opinions shared are those of the writers and not the newspaper.

•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/.