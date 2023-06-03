It is that special time of year at the library: Summer Reading!
Summer Reading officially began on the first Friday in June and runs through the first Friday in August. This year that is June 2 through Aug 4.
The library has been buzzing with preparation. The past weeks have included special planning sessions, collaborative brainstorming sessions and hours upon hours of prep work. Programs and events are planned. The youth areas are decorated. Reading logs and Beanstack challenges are ready, as are prizes. Summer Reading isn’t just for elementary age children. Everybody can participate in Summer Reading fun!
Adults earn a free book for every four books they read, up to a book each week. There also are opportunities to earn additional entries into the grand prize drawing for attending library programs. There are some great, creative programs focused on bringing people together. One of these programs includes weekly art workshops that will result in a community mural to be displayed in the library. Many of our regular adult programs continue in the summer, and we hope you get an opportunity to explore some of the programs your library has to offer. There also will be a summer long program to help adults improve their information literacy. The Fighting Misinformation sessions will help participants identify bias, propaganda, slander, logical fallacies and more.
Reading challenges for those under 18 are all about spending time reading. The complete challenge is 2,700 minutes (45 hours). Each year many young people complete the challenge. We are extremely proud of the young people of Enid and Garfield County and the reading they do over the summer. We’ve heard from parents, and we listened. Every 10 hours of reading this summer earns a free book! Plus, there’s a free book just for joining the challenge. There will be weekly STEM programming for elementary students and teens. We will be starting a new book club for teens and their parents to read together. There also will be a community reads project for elementary aged readers! When I tell other librarians we have 2-5 programs each week day, they tell me that is a lot. But our community members are worth it. We are very excited about Summer Reading and hope you enjoy summer at the library.
Ray, who holds a master's degree in library and information science, is the director of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.