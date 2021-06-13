Flags have been part of the world scene for thousands of years. Flags used to represent different sides in battle first appeared in ancient Egypt or Assyria.
Flags representing nations came along much later. The oldest national flag still in use, the Dannebrog (the national flag of Denmark) originated in 1478.
In comparison the U.S. flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, our grand old flag, is a relative youngster. The flag as we know it today, with red and white stripes along with white stars on a blue field, was adopted in 1777.
These days, it seems, every entity and organization has its own flag, from athletic teams to states and even cities and towns. Tulsa has its own flag, for instance, as does Oklahoma City. Even Norman has a flag.
In recent years, candidates for public office have taken to distributing campaign flags, all the way up to those vying for the highest position in the land.
It is this phenomenon that sparked a recent controversy thanks to a staff member at the New York Times.
Mara Gay, an editorial writer for the Times, complained during an appearance on MSNBC this past week that she was “disturbed” by the sight of American flags flying over Long Island. She felt that the flags were being flown by supporters of former president Donald Trump in order to say, “This is my country, not your country.”
After being roundly criticized, particularly by members of the conservative media, Gay was defended by her employer. In a tweet, the Times said Gay’s comments had been “irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag.”
As we prepare to celebrate Flag Day Monday, the day set aside to commemorate the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. flag, perhaps it is time to take a step back and examine just what our flag means.
Since when did the American flag become a political statement? To me the flag represents neither party, no particular movement.
Instead it is a symbol of unity, a banner that includes all Americans, regardless of their political stripe.
If Ms. Gay was offended by the proliferation of American flags on Long Island, she would be horrified if she had driven through our town in recent days, with profligate flags appearing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on North Van Buren, not to mention the 350 flags flying in the Field of Honor near David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
I frankly don’t care if anyone looks at those flags — or at flags being flown outside of homes and businesses — and sees some sort of political statement. Fine, be as political as you like, that is your right.
I doubt any American serviceman or woman who trod a foreign battlefield defending that flag had any sort of political statement in mind while they were risking their lives for their country.
To be sure there are other flags on display throughout our town, state and nation, especially those promoting the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.
That’s fine. Again, that is your right. You can display a flag touting the candidacy of Adlai Stevenson, if that’s what you choose. Stevenson lost to Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 as surely as Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, but hey, knock yourself out.
Let’s leave the American flag out of partisan politics, shall we? The Stars and Stripes should be a symbol of national pride, of patriotism, of democracy and freedom.
Granted, that was not the case on Jan. 6 of this year when a gang of thugs stormed the U.S. Capitol, many brandishing American flags and using the flagpoles on which they flew as weapons against the Capitol police. That was not a political act, but a criminal one, undertaken by those unwilling to accept the reality of elections — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. The people using the flag as a weapon don’t deserve to call it their own, or to live under its protection, for that matter.
I am sorry Ms. Gay was disturbed by the sight of so many U.S. flags flying over Long Island, whether or not they were political statements being made by supporters of the ex-president. There is far too much political division and rancor in this country. If there is one thing upon which we all can agree, it should be the American flag.
